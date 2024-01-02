Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna, Others Grace Launch Of Liquor Store

An online liquor store, Booze Ng celebrated its grand opening with three nights of entertainment and excitement.

The star-studded event, which took place at the brand’s headquarters on Victoria Island, Lagos, was attended by entertainers such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, IK Ogbonna, Yomi Casual, Mimi Yina, Alexx Ekubo, and many others.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO of Booze.ng, Temidayo Kafaru, expressed joy at realising the brand’s vision. He said, “We are happy to have finally delivered on our vision and mission to bring excellence, authenticity, and class back to the scene.”

On his part, the Group General Manager of the brand, Babalola Thompson, emphasised the company’s commitment to quality in a crowded market.

He said, “We decided to venture into this space to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians, who desire quality beverages, especially now that fake products have become a major problem.

“Most people are familiar with the traditional market, but that has become very unsafe as there are many counterfeit products out there. In terms of comfort, we give memorable experiences to everyone. We also have strong relationships with importers and manufacturers, so our customers can be assured of getting quality products.”