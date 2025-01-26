Alexsandra: A Nigerian Trailblazer Redefining Project Mgt, Digital Transformation In UK

Share

In the vibrant city of Manchester, England, a Nigerian-born professional is quietly revolutionizing how organizations approach project management and digital transformation.

Alexsandra Ogadimma Ihechere, a result-oriented project manager with an extraordinary career spanning healthcare, logistics, oil and gas, and IT, is steadily carving a niche for herself as one of the UK’s leading experts in delivering large-scale, high-impact projects.

Hailing from Nigeria, Ihechere’s journey from her roots in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, where she earned a B.Tech in Banking and Finance, to the boardrooms of prestigious UK institutions, is an inspiring story of grit, talent, and relentless ambition.

With an MBA from the University of Leicester and an MSc in Business Analytics from the University of Law, she combines world-class education with practical expertise to deliver transformative solutions across diverse sectors.

Her remarkable achievements are a source of pride for Nigerians at home and abroad, a testament to the nation’s growing presence on the global stage.

Today, Alexandra is the Project Coordinator at Manchester Foundation Trust (MFT) under Health Innovation Manchester (HInM), within the Industry and Commercial programme where she is currently working as a Project Coordinator on 3 key projects that aim to advance healthcare innovation and patient care pathways. These include:

• the Remote Spirometry project in partnership with AstraZeneca to support asthma and COPD diagnosis virtually (home) in line with NICE recommendations.

• ‘Understanding and Reimagining Obesity Care Pathways in Greater Manchester’ initiative in collaboration with Lilly UK, and

• Supporting the Innovation Exchange, involves managing Office of Life Science (OLS) client innovation ideas and case studies to foster transformative healthcare innovations and business growth.

Before her current projects, Alexsandra joined Health Innovation Manchester (HInM) and played a critical role in implementing the Greater Manchester Secure Data Environment (GM SDE), now fully operational. This innovative initiative is transforming healthcare by improving access to digital and data assets, such as the GM Care Record, while upholding public trust. Alexsandra’s contributions have been pivotal to the success of this significant undertaking.”

Speaking about the project, she says, “The complexity of healthcare in a modern digital world demands an approach that is both meticulous and adaptive. For me, it’s not just about implementing technology; it’s about building trust, aligning stakeholders, and ensuring that every decision prioritizes the well-being of the people we serve.”

The SDE project has Alexsandra managing relationships with universities, NHS organizations, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders. She is praised for her ability to navigate technical challenges while fostering collaboration in high-pressure environments. “I see my role as a bridge-builder,” she explains. “The technical aspects are important, but real success comes from aligning diverse perspectives to achieve a common goal.”

Her path to this high-profile role wasn’t an overnight success. Before joining MFT, Alexandra worked as a Project Manager at Tiege Consults, where she led a groundbreaking logistics modernization initiative.

By analyzing business workflows and gathering technical requirements, she oversaw the seamless integration of user-friendly systems that revolutionized operations for her client.

“It was a complex project, but I’ve always believed that every challenge is an opportunity to grow. As a Nigerian, I’ve learned to embrace challenges as stepping stones to greater achievements,” she says.

Alexsandra’s career is rich with milestones that highlight her technical and leadership prowess. At NG Hamlin Consulting, she managed the implementation of SAP Ariba integrated with SAP S/4HANA for a multinational oil and gas company.

This project saw her leading cross-functional teams, aligning objectives, and ensuring compliance with industry standards. “SAP implementations require a deep understanding of both business strategy and technical configuration,” she explains. “My Nigerian upbringing taught me to think on my feet, a skill that has been invaluable in managing such high-stakes initiatives.”

Her ability to adapt and innovate has made her a standout professional. During her tenure with Miltan Consulting, Alexsandra led a team in upgrading SAP systems for a multinational oil and gas firm, improving efficiency by 20% through resource allocation and bespoke training programs.

Similarly, as a System Testing Analyst for EY Nigeria, she played a key role in the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA modules for a prominent manufacturing company, managing testing strategies and ensuring a seamless rollout.

Alexsandra’s colleagues often describe her as a solutions-oriented leader with an exceptional ability to manage complex projects. One former teammate remarked, “Alexandra doesn’t just deliver results; she transforms the way teams think about projects. Her technical expertise and strategic insights are unparalleled.”

For Alexsandra, her Nigerian heritage remains a source of strength and inspiration. Growing up in a country known for its resilience and resourcefulness has shaped her approach to problem-solving. “Nigerians are natural innovators,” she says proudly. “We find solutions in the most unlikely places. That mindset has been my greatest asset, whether I’m managing a healthcare project in Manchester or an oil and gas initiative in Abuja.”

Her impressive portfolio includes her work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where she led SAP implementations for service station retailing systems. These projects involved coordinating logistics, payment integrations, and data management systems, providing invaluable experience in managing multi-layered technical environments.

“Those projects in Nigeria prepared me for the complexities of global projects,” she reflects. “Working at home taught me how to navigate challenges with limited resources, which is a skill I carry with me to this day.”

In addition to her technical expertise, Alexsandra’s dedication to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing has been a consistent hallmark of her career. Whether mentoring young consultants or facilitating stakeholder workshops, she is deeply committed to building capacity within teams. “Leadership is about lifting others as you climb,” she explains. “I see every project as an opportunity to not just deliver results, but also to empower others.”

Despite her growing acclaim, Alexsandra remains deeply connected to her Nigerian roots. She often credits her success to the values instilled in her during her formative years in Nigeria: resilience, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. “Nigeria gave me my foundation,” she says. “No matter where I go or what I achieve, I carry that spirit with me.”

As she continues to lead transformative projects in the UK, Alexsandra Ogadimma Ihechere stands as a beacon of Nigerian excellence on the global stage. Her story is a reminder of the immense potential of Nigerian professionals to shape industries, influence systems, and drive innovation worldwide.

For Alexsandra, the journey is far from over. “I’m just getting started,” she says with a smile. “There’s so much more to achieve, and I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

Indeed, as her star continues to rise, Alexsandra Ihechere remains a powerful symbol of what Nigerians can accomplish when talent, hard work, and opportunity converge.

Share

Please follow and like us: