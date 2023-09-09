Alexis Sanchez Reportedly Battling Anaemia

New Inter Millan signing Alexis Sanchez is dealing with a medical mystery while on international duty for Chile, with reports he is suffering from a form of anaemia.

The 34-year-old joined Inter Millan as a free agent after leaving Olympique Marseille in the final days of the transfer window.

He has not yet been called up for the Nerazzurri in Serie A, but did make the journey to Chile for international duty.

There is some concern around Alexis Sanchez ahead of the matches against Uruguay and Colombia, as coach Eduardo Berizzo hinted in his press conference.

“We are evaluating his condition. He has undergone tests and we want to be cautious about his physical situation.”

According to Sky Sport Italia, there are some worrying test results suggesting his red blood cell count is lower than expected.

This would suggest a form of anaemia and the medics are trying to find out what is causing these results.

Sanchez returned to Inter for a second stint, as he had already been at the club from 2019 to 2022, when terminating his contract by mutual consent to join Olympique Marseille.