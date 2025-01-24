Alexer Hints Fans On Divorce From Harrysong

Share

The estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, Alexer Peres has taken to her social media page to announce the finalization of their divorce.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the allegations of infidelity and personal attacks in mild 2024.

it would be recalled that Harrysong accused Alexer of cheating on him during their marriage, including while she was pregnant.

Tragically, Alexer also suffered the loss of her third pregnancy during that period.

READ ALSO:

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Alexer shared an empowering post where she revealed she had finally taken the “Bold step” she had always desired.

She wrote; “Finally took the bold step I’ve always wanted. Now a free woman. Cheers to 2025. We move. Bigger things ahead.”

Share

Please follow and like us: