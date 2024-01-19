Alex Unusual Recounts How Gistlover’s False Allegations Made Him Lose Deal

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, has recounted how she lost a deal after a false allegation was leveled against her by an Instagram faceless blog, GistLover.

It would be recalled that in 2021 GistLover alleged that Alex was having affairs with married men including Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY.

The blog also alleged that the reality TV star and her stylist, Medlin Boss, were lesbian partners.

However, Alex came out to debunk the allegations and challenged Gistlover to provide evidence which the blog didn’t.

Speaking in the latest episode of Doyin’s Corner podcast, Alex said the scandal made her lose a deal she had already sealed with a school for her Unusual Fest event.

She said, “Years ago, a blogger came out to do a story about me, married men and my stylist, lesbianism. A lot of things that they said I’ve done. Ordinarily, I would have ignored them.

“But I have a children’s event that I was planning, an anti-bullying event. What am I teaching kids if I do not teach them to know when to speak up for themselves?

“Parents of the kids attending my event were already sending messages to me, urging me to debunk the allegations. I wouldn’t have said anything if it did not affect my work. The school had sent me a message to say that they had cancelled the deal that we already concluded.

“And it hurt me. That was the first time I ever put out anything (debunk allegations). I put it out on my social media page. I said come out with your proof. And I kid you not, if there was any proof the person would have brought it out but there is nothing.”