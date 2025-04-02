Alex Unusual Launches Clothing Line ‘Lerksea’

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality TV star and influencer, Alexander, Amuche Asogwa better known as Alex Unusual has announced the launch of her own clothing line, Lerksea.

The reality star took to her page on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, to share a video of her customized clothes and the process it went through.

In the video, Alex showed the process the clothing passed through and the inspiration behind the launching of her clothing line.

Fans and well wishers have taken to her comment section to applaud her over her creativity while other showered prayers on her new business.

Reaction trailing this posts;

READ ALSO:

@Nuella_esther: May the light of this brand never dim, just like a tree planted beside the river, it will continue to grow and blossom. May the future or hopes you had before birthing this brand be made manifest, at the end, you’ll have every reason to glorify God. In Jesus name .Amen

@wen_zidi: “Director Lex!!!! You did that! So so proud of you and your mind “.

@Junik_preiz: “The efforts put into this project is huge. No matter your size and height, there are clothes for you.”

@Milly’s closet: “Alex wore some of these designs in Biggie’s house… So they were yours?”

@abi_doyin: “And lastly, Director Alex you did a beautiful thought with the scenes location . It depicted the storyline and also captivated me that such a place can be a walkway for fashion walks….…. Alex i am super proud of your Amazon becoming ”.

@official_queenella: “A huge congratulations my role model ❤️❤️ the level of your creativity and intelligence needs to be studied Take your flowers”.

@chizobaezoemena: “You outdid your self . Congratulations now may the universe and the odds be forever in your favor”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

