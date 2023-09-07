Alex Unusual Clinches Deal With Julie’s Pride & NAI Rice

…Promises To Promote Products As Ambassador

A new dawn has begun for the duo of Julie’s Pride and NAI Rice from the staple of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, as

Alex Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual has been appointed as the products’ brand Ambassador.

The Ambassadorial appointment was made in a bid to further popularise the proudly made in Nigeria rice that is fast becoming the choice of millions of Nigerians.

The premium quality parboiled NAI Rice and Julie’s Pride Rice were meticulously crafted to grace the table of the consumers with the finest flavour and nutrition.

Both grains are the answers to enjoying homegrown grain goodness.

The state of the art of rice mill of the organisation is located in the heart of Abuja and with futurist plans, the rice mill will spread its tentacles soonest.

Alex Asogwa, Ex-BBNaija star, compere, brand influencer, filmmaker, creative writer, content creator, lifestyle vlogger, and actress, has promised to do her best to ensure that Nigerians give the products the attention they deserve and make them their choices in the markets.

Alex, who became popular after participating in the season three edition of BBNaija, where she emerged third runner-up, and is doing well in the ongoing BB Naija All Stars, revealed that being the Ambassador of the two products is one of the best things to happen to her in recent times.

“I’m very sure that both Julie’s Pride and NAI Rice would soon become the choices of Nigerians. The products are indications that we have good things to showcase in the country.

“Nigerians deserve the best, which is why Ocean Glory Commodities Limited came out with the products. I will join hands with the organisation to ensure that Nigerians know about these brands of rice that would offer good nutrients to the body.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating, so I am sure that by the time Nigerians have a taste of the two brands of rice, they will find them irresistible,” she said.

Speaking on the choice of Alex Asogwa (Alex Unusual) as the company’s brand Ambassador, Mr Peter Cole Chiori, GMD/CEO of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited, said that the actress was painstakingly chosen based on her unique attributes as a wavemaking actress in the Nigerian film industry.

Chiori stressed that just as Alex Unusual is unique having bestride the Nigerian film industry like a colossus, Julie’s Pride and NAI Rice are in a class of their own.

“We have been watching the growth of Alex Asogwa in the film industry with keen interest. We have also been following her activities in BBNaija All-Stars and we recall her days in the third edition of the reality show and we are convinced that she is the best we can get at the moment.

“Alex Unusual’s credibility is the tonic that we need to further push our two products into the market as the rice of the century and a sign that Nigeria has something great to offer the world.

“This is the best time for both Alex Unusual and Julie’s Pride as well as NAI Rice and we will make sure we make best use of the opportunity.

“We are just starting and we know that as Alex Unusual is gaining more ground in her career and her adventure in BBNaija All-Stars, our products too will become more acceptable,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr Chiori said that the support the Nigerian government is giving Ocean Glory Commodities Limited has enabled the company to contribute significantly to the Nigerian economy through local production and the export of high-quality Nigerian products.

“The Ocean Glory Rice Mill has also created numerous employment opportunities, positively impacting the community and the nation at large.

“The collaborative efforts with Ocean Glory Commodities Limited and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been instrumental in achieving this groundbreaking accomplishment.

“We commend the government for its commitment to fostering an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, especially in the Agricultural Sector.

“This Ultra Modern Large Scale Integrated Mill is a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with advanced technologies and designed to optimize efficiency, productivity, and quality in rice production,” he said.

He added that “Ocean Glory Commodities Limited recognizes the importance of government support and funding in facilitating the success of projects like the Ocean Glory Rice Mill.

“We remain steadfast in our determination to collaborate with the government to promote economic growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of the Nigerian economy.”