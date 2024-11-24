Alex Otti Vows To Overhaul Abia’s Security Framework 

Share

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has announced plans to revamp the state’s security architecture following recent attacks on security personnel in Ekenobizi, Ubakala, and Ohafia Local Government Area of the State.

Shortly after an emergency security council meeting on Saturday, Otti declared his administration’s resolve to identify and eliminate criminal elements, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

The governor revealed a comprehensive review of the state’s security framework, promising enhanced collaboration with security agencies to prevent future incidents.

Otti also issued a stern warning to criminals, declaring that Abia State would no longer serve as a haven for bandits, kidnappers, or any criminal groups.

He pledged support for the Nigerian Army and police while extending condolences over the recent loss of personnel.

Governor Otti assured citizens of the government’s determination to safeguard lives and property, encouraging residents, visitors, and investors not to live in fear.

“We are fully prepared to address security challenges and will ensure Abia remains safe for everyone,” he stated.

The governor expressed sympathies to the families of slain security personnel and vowed to visit them personally.

He emphasized that his administration would take decisive actions to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

