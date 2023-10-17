Alex Otti To Forfeit Salary As Abia Governor For 4 Years

Five months after his swearing-in as the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has declared that he will not collect his salary for the next four years.

Governor Otti made this known on Monday said he has not received a salary since taking office on May 29, 2023, while speaking at an event in Uhumiah, the state capital.

According to him, he made the decision to forego his salary because he does not need the money and is able to support his family with his own money.

The governor also mentioned that the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly had just reminded him that he hadn’t been paid in four months.

He said, “The speaker reminded me that I have not taken salary for 4 months, and I will not take for 4 years. I have only one wife and 3 children, and we can take care of ourselves.”