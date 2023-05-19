Alex Otti Reacts To Court Judgment Sacking Him As Abia Gov-Elect

The Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has called on the people of the state not to be dismay over the recent judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State dismissing his candidacy.

Otti who spoke after the ruling of the court reassure the Abians that the alleged judgment should not in any way cause an alarm, saying it is an unfair judgment that cannot override the choice of the people.

He, however, call for calm, reaffirming that everything is going according to plan for his scheduled inauguration on May 29.

He declared that the enemies of democracy cannot thwart the wishes of the Abia populace.

In a related development, the Labour Party has dismissed the court ruling as a futile exercise, emphasizing that it holds no significance.

Recall in the case with suit number FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, filed by Mr. Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Federal High Court in Kano nullified the candidature of Dr. Alex Otti and all Labour Party candidates in Abia and Kano states.

The court based its decision on the argument that their emergence did not comply with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

A copy of the judgment was made available to journalists on Friday, with the court ruling that the Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to INEC within the required 30-day period before the primaries rendered the entire process invalid.