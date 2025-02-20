Alex Otti At 60, A Salute To AN Outstanding Leader

Share

Nigeria’s first female Governor Her Excellency Dame Dr. Virgy Etiaba CON has congratulated the outstanding Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti on his 60th birthday celebration.

In her message of congratulations, the former Governor of Anambra State thanked Almighty God for preserving the life of an outstanding selfless leader who has set the benchmark for altruistic and ethical leadership in Nigeria.

This was contained in Her Excellency’s message made available to the print and electronic media last night.

In that congratulatory message to Governor Alex Otti, Dame Virgy Etiaba fondly known as Mama Anambra further described Governor Otti as a private sector great leader who brought his tenacious leadership skills to governance, for the benefit of many in Abia State.

Etiaba called on great wishers of good governance to continue to uphold Governor Alex Otti in their prayers for in a country in need of outstanding leadership, Governor Otti stands out as one of the best performers thus far.

Dame Virgy Etiaba ended her birthday wish to the Executive Governor of Abia State by wishing him the best of health and long life as he continues to grapple with the challenges of leading a vibrant State such as Abia.

Share

Please follow and like us: