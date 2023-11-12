Alex Iwobi: Wizkid Showed Me Love When I Was Nobody

Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi has revealed how Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid showed him “love” when he was still growing on the surface of his career.

Speaking in a recent interview with Oma Sports TV, the footballer said Wizkid was “nice” to him when they first met “even though he didn’t know who I was at the time.”

According to Iwobi, Wizkid’s concert at Tottenham Stadium earlier this year was his favourite Nigerian show, adding that “I really enjoyed myself.”

He also described Wizkid as a “nice and very humble guy.”

The Super Eagles midfield maestro said, “Wizkid’s show at Tottenham stadium is my favourite Nigerian show, I really enjoyed myself. I didn’t get to meet him that day. But I’ve met him previous times and he’s a very nice and very humble guy.

“The first time I met him, he showed me love when he first met me even though he didn’t know who I was at the time. I’ve seen him in stores and even in the club as well, and he has always shown me so much love. He is someone that I really respect.”