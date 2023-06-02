Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi has been voted by his teammates as the Player of the Season for the 2022-2023 campaign.

As it is the custom of football clubs to ask players to vote for the best player of the season both in the league and in the club, for the just concluded season.

But Alex Iwobi got the majority of the votes from his teammates this season.

Iwobi was outstanding in his fourth season as an Everton player, helping the Liverpool-based side avoid the drop on the final day of the season and also stood out for his versatility.

Over the course of the season, the Arsenal academy product played a litany of roles including central midfield and attacking midfield which highlights his defensive and offensive abilities.

The midfielder got up to forty-one appearances in the just-concluded season and registered a club-high eight assists while scoring two goals.

Iwobi started every match for Everton in the Premier League and was in action for 3,382 minutes.