Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has said he believes Nigeria is well-equipped to lift the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Morocco next year, insisting the squad has all the tools needed to go all the way.
As the longest-serving player in the current team, Iwobi has been part of Nigeria’s recent podium finishes, winning bronze in Egypt in 2019 and silver at the 2023 tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.
The Super Eagles last tasted success in the competition in 2013, two years before Iwobi made his debut. And in a recent interview, he stated that winning the trophy was the next step for the current crop.
What Iwobi Said
In an effort to boost global excitement ahead of the AFCON, scheduled for December 21 to January 18 in the middle of the European season, CAF has unveiled plans for a European trophy tour.
READ ALSO:
- Chelle Disgraced Nigeria By Accusing Congo Of Voodoo, Aiyegbeni Blasts
- Simon To Miss Egypt Friendly
- How I Revived Lookman’s Season –Atalanta Coach
The tour kicked off in London, featuring Iwobi along with another former Arsenal midfielder, Alex Song, and the club’s former co-owner, David Dein. There was also some Afrobeats representation, with Odumodublvk and Stonebwoy said to be in attendance.
Iwobi spoke to Ay Shuga at the event when he was asked about Nigeria’s chances of lifting that title. He said, “Yes, of course, the last AFCON, we were really close, but the only way we can improve from the last AFCON is to win the next one.”