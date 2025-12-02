Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has said he believes Nigeria is well-equipped to lift the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Morocco next year, insisting the squad has all the tools needed to go all the way.

As the longest-serving player in the current team, Iwobi has been part of Nigeria’s recent podium finishes, winning bronze in Egypt in 2019 and silver at the 2023 tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles last tasted success in the competition in 2013, two years before Iwobi made his debut. And in a recent interview, he stated that winning the trophy was the next step for the current crop.

What Iwobi Said

In an effort to boost global excitement ahead of the AFCON, scheduled for December 21 to January 18 in the middle of the European season, CAF has unveiled plans for a European trophy tour.

READ ALSO:

The tour kicked off in London, featuring Iwobi along with another former Arsenal midfielder, Alex Song, and the club’s former co-owner, David Dein. There was also some Afrobeats representation, with Odumodublvk and Stonebwoy said to be in attendance.

Iwobi spoke to Ay Shuga at the event when he was asked about Nigeria’s chances of lifting that title. He said, “Yes, of course, the last AFCON, we were really close, but the only way we can improve from the last AFCON is to win the next one.”

“We’ve got the players to do so; we believe so, we just have to prove it. I’d like to speak into existence; I want to manifest, so I’d like to say Nigeria will win it.” Meanwhile, the support and environment around the team may be gloomy at the moment, following their failure to qualify for the World Cup. However, a successful outing in Morocco could alter the team’s perception. Implementing some or all of the changes The New Telegraph highlighted could go a long way toward making that dream become reality.