Alex Iwobi: NFF Reacts To Online Attacks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decried the cyber attacks that were directed at one of the Super Eagles players, Alex Iwobi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the NFF claimed that the player’s long history of devotion to serving his country makes harsh criticism of him inappropriate.

The statement reads: “Alex Iwobi does not deserve these attacks. He has a record of utmost dedication to duty and a remarkable attitude of giving his all on international duty.

“We cannot suddenly forget the great moments he has made on duty for Nigeria, like scoring that goal against Zambia in Uyo that qualified Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“We are talking about someone who is actually the seventh most-capped Nigerian footballer in history. With 76 caps, Alex Iwobi has nothing to prove to anyone about his patriotic fervour and dedication to duty for Nigeria. Please let us show him love and not hatred.”

Iwobi played in every one of the Super Eagles’ seven games during the just-finished 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Following a 2-1 loss to the hosts in the championship match, the Super Eagles concluded the competition in second place.