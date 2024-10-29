Alex Ikwechegh: Politicians Lack Respect For Nigerians – Mr Macaroni

Share

Famous social media activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has said Nigerian politicians lack respect for Nigerians.

According to him, this is because they have never been accountable to the people.

Mr Macaroni made this known while reacting to a member of the House of Representatives from Abia State, Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh who threatened to make a Bolt driver to disappear from Nigeria.

The lawmaker in a viral video also threatened to beat up the cabman and lock him up in his generator house.

Reacting to the demeaning behaviour, Mr Macaroni took to his X page, stating that politicians have never been accountable to the Nigerian citizens.

He cited the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike as an instance, whom he claimed asked if some Nigerians were stupid while addressing them.

Mr Macaroni tweeted: “Nigerian politicians lack regard for Nigerians and this is because they have never been accountable to the people.

“The other day the FCT Minister was addressing some Nigerians and he said; “are you stupid, is it because I came down to talk to you”

“You are a civil servant! What do you mean by “is it because I came down to talk to you?

“You are talking to the people that pay your salary!!! Whatever privileges your office allows you is as a function of your service to the people!

“You work for the people and not the other way round. Arrogance has no place in public office!!!

“Nigeria is not a private entity. Your duty is to serve!!! You are not anybody’s chairman.

“So, next time any Nigerian politician is addressing the people, please remind them that they are speaking to the people they are serving, not their followers.”

