Alex Evicted From BBNaija All Stars Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Alex Unusual has been evicted from the ongoing season 8 reality TV show in week 8.

It would be recalled that the nominations done in the house put up some housemates for possible eviction, including, Cee-C, Ilebaye, Alex, Mercy, Sholzy, Neo and Whitemoney.

However, the reality star host, Ebuka Obi has announced Alex’s eviction a few minutes after announcing Whitemoney, Neo and Sholzy’s eviction, making Alex the fourth housemate to be evicted on Sunday live eviction, September 17.

READ ALSO:

During her eviction interview with Ebuka, Alex spoke about her conflicts with Pere, stating that those conflicts weren’t relevant and that Pere always has this bad energy around her which she doesn’t like.

She also spoke about what was next for her outside the house, and lastly, she addressed the audience, stating that some people were sitting in the house because I stood and I made sure that Cross got my spot in the finals.

She said, “ I want to say something, everyone listen,… Some people are sitting in the house because I stood and I made sure that Cross got my spot into the finals”.

Watch the video below: