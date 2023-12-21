Alex Ekwueme Varsity Announces Supplementary Post-utme Screening for Newly-Approved Courses

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AEFUNAI), Ebonyi State, has announced supplementary post-unified tertiary matriculation examination (PUTME) screening for the newly-approved courses for the 2023/2024 academic session. The announcement is contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Registrar, Mr Titus Igwe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the PUTME screening exercise will commence on December 22 and end on January 12, 2024. To qualify for application, it said that interested candidates must have scored 150 and above in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and made AEFUNAI their first choice institution in their application for admission.

“However, candidates who wish to apply for Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science must have minimum score of 200 and 180 marks respectively in the UTME to be eligible for the university’s PUTME screening. “The screening mode for the 2023/2024 academic session supplementary PUTME shall be through the process of internal screening of candidates’ results.

There shall not be a supplementary post-UTME Computer-Based Test (CBT). “All candidates are requested to ensure that their O/Level results are uploaded on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) on or before Jan. 11, 2024. “Any supplementary PUTME application without O’level results uploaded on JAMB CAPS will not be processed.

“Candidates for the Nursing Science programme must have obtained their O’level results in one sitting only,” the statement said. The university advised prospective candidates who scored the minimum required marks in the newly-approved courses in the 2023 UTME but did not choose AEFUNAI to effect a change of institution/ course to AEFUNAI on or before January 11, 2024.

NAN reports that the newly-approved courses, which cut across three faculties, include: Public Administration (Faculty of Management Sciences), Medical Laboratory Science, Nursing Science, Human Nutrition and Dietetics (Faculty of Allied Health Sciences).