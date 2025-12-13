Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, has put fans’ worries to rest, after confirming that his close friend and colleague, Alex Ekubo, is in good health despite his long absence from social media.

Ogbonna, popularly known as IK Ogbonna, recently shared a video of himself with Ekubo, which quickly sparked conversations online.

Addressing the concerns, he explained that the video was recorded over the weekend at Ekubo’s sister’s wedding, where the actor appeared healthy and in high spirits.

According to Ogbonna, Ekubo’s silence is a deliberate break rather than a cause for alarm.

He noted that the actor simply chose to step back from social media and public engagements, stressing that after spending most of one’s adult life in the spotlight, taking time off can be necessary for personal balance.

“He is very okay and in good health. There is nothing wrong with him at all,” Ogbonna said, adding that Ekubo has been focusing on personal matters, family time, and projects outside the Nollywood scene.

He also assured fans that Ekubo remains in close contact with friends and loved ones and will return online when he feels ready.

Ekubo’s prolonged absence had earlier raised concern among followers, especially as his last Instagram post dates back to December 30, 2024. After Ogbonna’s video surfaced, many fans revisited Ekubo’s page to express relief and send supportive messages.

While some followers admitted they had been worried about his well-being, others shared heartfelt prayers and words of encouragement, expressing happiness at seeing recent proof that the actor is doing well.

For now, friends close to Ekubo maintain that his time away is simply a personal pause — and not a sign of trouble — as fans await his eventual return to the public eye.