Alex Asogwa: I Was a One-Man Army on BBNaija

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Alex Asogwa, sais she was a one-man army in the house. In a recent chat, the reality star said the only time she had a friend was when Prince was intro- d u c e d on the show. “

I can- n o t even tell who was my friend and who was not, one thing I know is that I was a one-man army in that house from the day Prince left,” she said. “The only time I had a friend that I knew would put me first after themselves was when I had Prince in the house.

“Prince and I have been friends for a long time, but when he left, because of how much I had internalized and how much goes on daily basis in the house, it was really difficult for me to not react after holding in a lot.

“So I know that when Prince left that house, I was alone and it was either I stand up for myself or get bullied. “I believe that everyone on the show are actually friends, we do not all have to stay friends, but nobody can really judge friendship based on the show.

“Outside of here we would know how to figure things out, but I do not think there is anything really deep between me and anybody that will cause us not to be friends.”

The BBNaija All-Stars season commenced on July 23 and is expected to end on October 1. This year’s winner will go home with a cash prize of N120 million, the highest since the inception of Big Brother Naija.