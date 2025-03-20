New Telegraph

March 20, 2025
Alerte App’ll Revolutionise Emergency Response In Nigeria –Useghan

Founder of Alerte Universal Limited, James Useghan, has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming emergency response through technology, as he plans to integrate the Alerte app into government agencies and private security firms.

He noted that Alerte is designed to provide immediate assistance in crises by integrating real-time location sharing, AI-driven safety recommendations, and seamless communication with emergency responders.

Speaking at the official launch of the app at Café One in Yaba, Lagos, Useghan outlined his vision to position Alerte as a global leader in emergency response technology.

According to him, unlike traditional distress signal apps, Alerte enables users to alert trusted contacts, first responders, and nearby community members within seconds, significantly reducing response times.

“Alerte is not just an app; it is a movement, a lifeline, and a beacon of hope. “Our goal is to ensure emergency response is swift, coordinated, and accessible to all, regardless of their loca.tion or connectivity”, he said.

He explained that one of Alerte’s key features is its AI-powered chatbot, which provides real-time emergency guidance, helping users make informed decisions during crises.

