New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alert As 40…

Alert As 40 Countries Detect Poliovirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that up to 40 countries have recently detected poliovirus, consequently setting back global efforts to end polio. So far, the endemic transmission of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has continued only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As of May 12, 2023, the CDC reported Malawi and Mozambique confirmed WPV1 cases linked to the Pakistan strain in 2022. These cases are the first WPV1 cases in the African region since 2016.

During the last week, the following countries similarly reported polio findings: Pakistan: Two WPV1- positive environmental samples Chad: One cVDPV2 case DR Congo: Six cVDPV2 cas- es Madagascar: 17 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples Nigeria: Three cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Somalia: One cVDPV2 case

Read Previous

Sanwo-Olu Visits Guinness Record Cooking Contest
Read Next

Oye Ignores Court Order, Convenes APGA NEC Meeting In Awka

Leave a Comment

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023