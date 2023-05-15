Alert As 40 Countries Detect Poliovirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that up to 40 countries have recently detected poliovirus, consequently setting back global efforts to end polio. So far, the endemic transmission of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has continued only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As of May 12, 2023, the CDC reported Malawi and Mozambique confirmed WPV1 cases linked to the Pakistan strain in 2022. These cases are the first WPV1 cases in the African region since 2016.

During the last week, the following countries similarly reported polio findings: Pakistan: Two WPV1- positive environmental samples Chad: One cVDPV2 case DR Congo: Six cVDPV2 cas- es Madagascar: 17 cVDPV1 positive environmental samples Nigeria: Three cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples Somalia: One cVDPV2 case