Alejandro Garnacho Shines In Man United Win

Alejandro Garnacho turning out to be Manchester United’s brightest star since the famous 99 graduates, and he hasn’t fallen short of brilliance whenever he comes onto the field of play.

The last time that Garnacho had stepped off the Old Trafford playing surface he did so in pain and discomfort.

The scene could not have been more contrasting as he stepped off the pitch following the conclusion of United’s 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

With Ten Hag’s right arm wrapped around his shoulder, the Argentine could barely wipe the smile off his face.

He had made his highly-anticipated return from injury with 82 minutes on the clock and just 12 minutes later he was celebrating with a goal.

After being sent clear by Bruno Fernandes, the youngster displayed excellent composure and trickery to fire the ball, via the post, past Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley to seal a much-needed win for the Reds.

It was a fitting return for the youngster, who will now be hoping to finish the campaign with a flourish in the three remaining Premier League matches and the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on June 3.

And he will be hoping his impressive cameo against Wolves will boost his chances of earning a regular starting spot between now and the end of the campaign, particularly if Marcus Rashford faces a spell on the sidelines through injury.