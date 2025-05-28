Alegría: Larralde’s Solo Exhibition Opens At Omenka Gallery

Share

…offers intimate glimpse into the heart, soul of Lagos

Alegría’, a solo exhibition by South American painter, Mariana Larralde, opened last Saturday at the serene Omenka Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Curated by Ayo Akinwande, the collection of works in this exhibition, which will run till this Saturday, May 31, offers an intimate and celebratory glimpse into the heart and soul of Lagos, Nigeria, as experienced through the keen eyes of an artist who has called the city home for over a decade.

In Alegría, Larralde moves beyond superficial portrayals to capture the essence of joy as it manifests in the daily lives of Lagosians. Her canvases pulse with the rhythm, resilience, and vibrant colours that define the city.

As Akinwande, a multifaceted artist whose practice encompasses lens-based media, installation, sound, and performance, interwoven with his roles as a curator, thinker, and writer, notes, “through vivid brushwork and a documentary-like sensitivity, Larralde reveals the beauty found in unexpected places: the infectious laughter of children against urban backdrops, the sculptural beauty of weathered fishing boats under the sun, and the unwavering playfulness that thrives in humble communities.”

Having immersed herself in the fabric of Lagos for over 12 years, Larralde brings a deeply personal and authentic perspective to her art. Her colours are not merely bright; they are imbued with the intense heat of the Lagos sunlight and the indomitable spirit of its people.

Each painting radiates an energy that captures fleeting moments – the saturated hues of a girl’s dress, the shimmering reflection of water, and the dynamic movement of patterned fabrics.

Alegría is more than just an exhibition of beautiful paintings; it is an offering, a testement to the strength and joy that Lagosians carry like a banner amidst the city’s dynamism.

Larralde’s portraits invite viewers to look closer, to move beyond surface impressions and discover the profound beauty in presence, in a playful gesture, and in a moment suspended between light and shadow.

“Joy in Lagos isn’t simply an emotion,” says Larralde. “It’s an act of defiance, a choice to see and celebrate beauty even when circumstances are challenging. Alegría is my tribute to the spirit that sustains us.”

Larralde is a contemporary visual artist and dancer who has been living and working in Lagos, Nigeria, for over 12 years. She holds a BA in Fine Arts (Painting) from the Instituto Universitario de Estudios Superiores de Artes Plásticas Armando Reverón in Caracas, Venezuela, and studied contemporary dance at the Taller de Danza de Caracas, founded by José Ledesma.

Her artistic development was profoundly influenced by mentorships and collaborations with notable Venezuelan artists, including Antonieta Sosa and Luis Lizardo.

Born in Lima, Peru, she carries within her the rich tapestry of a diasporic identity, woven from Venezuelan, Basque, Peruvian, and Argentinian roots.

Her life journey, spanning seven countries across three continents, has profoundly shaped her creative practice, imbuing it with a deep understanding of movement and cultural hybridity.

Larralde’s practice bridges documentary observation with expressive abstraction, focusing on themes of community, memory, and the everyday acts that shape our sense of belonging.

Her paintings have been exhibited internationally, garnering recognition for their unique perspective and powerful emotional resonance.

In addition to her dedicated studio practice, Larralde has shared her passion for art as an IB Visual Arts teacher in international schools for over 18 years. In this role, she mentors young artists, fostering critical engagement with both personal and global themes.

Her commitment to education mirrors her own artistic exploration, both deeply rooted in experimentation, intercultural dialogue, and embodied experience.

Omenka Gallery is a leading art gallery in Nigeria and Africa, representing a fine selection of established and emerging contemporary Nigerian and international artists working in diverse media.

With a particular focus on ensuring a sustainable presence for Nigerian and African art within a larger global context, Omenka regularly participates in major international art events like; Art Dubai, UAE; The Armory Show, New York; the Joburg Art Fair; Cape Town Art Fair; Cologne Paper Art; LOOP, Barcelona; the London Art Fair and 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair, London.

Omenka also offers to its esteemed clients a range of advisory services including appraisals, collections management, training and professional development, art finance, as well as industry reports and due diligence.

Their in-depth knowledge is drawn from their diverse backgrounds built over 13 years, running and managing one of the leading galleries on the continent, consulting for other important galleries, auction houses and museums, and participating in prestigious events all over the world.

In association with Revilo, Omenka has an active publications programme and produces exquisite catalogues with informed, scholarly texts to accompany its schedule of solo, group and large themed exhibitions, through which it stimulates critical thought and discourse centred on contemporary art development in Nigeria, as well as Africa and its diaspora.

