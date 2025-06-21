ALDG Summit: FG Reaffirms Commitment To Gas Devt

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gas development as part of its broader energy transition agenda.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this known through his Technical Adviser (Downstream), Dr. Abel Igheghe, at a summit organised by the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG), according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Ekpo commended local gas distributors for their contributions to job creation and increased energy access, pledging continued policy and regulatory support to boost investment in the sector.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Arowolo Verheijen, also spoke at the event, where she highlighted the glaring gap in domestic gas utilisation. She revealed that only 30 per cent of Nigeria’s produced gas is consumed locally, with the rest flared or exported, underscoring the urgent need to scale local usage.

The statement noted that the ALDG summit, which took place at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Tower in Abuja, marked a significant milestone in promoting activities within the downstream natural gas distribution value chain. The inaugural Business Forum brought together key stakeholders in the industry, all of whom called for deeper collaboration to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas potential.

Participants at the summit emphasised the need for stronger partnerships focused on enhancing infrastructure, improving regulatory clarity, and developing commercially viable projects that would boost local distribution.

The event was supported by major industry players, including Axxela, Shell Nigeria Gas, Falcon Corporation Limited, Tetracore Energy Group, Powergas Nigeria, Entec Power and Utilities Company Limited, GasHub Nigeria Limited, Gascomarine Limited, Junaid Energy Limited, Highland LNG, A4E Energy Limited, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, and Layer3.

Speaking at the forum, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed—represented by Executive Director Mr. Ogbugo Ukoha—reiterated the regulator’s role in ensuring a reliable gas supply, efficient infrastructure, and competitive pricing to drive industrialisation and improve energy security.

Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Hon. Ahmed Aluko, pledged continued legislative backing and assured stakeholders of policies that would attract further investments into the sector.

Chairman of ALDG and Managing Director of Axxela Gas Distribution, Mr. Kehinde Alabi, stressed the importance of unlocking Nigeria’s gas potential through accelerated infrastructure development, regulatory consistency, and market-driven pricing mechanisms.

“The question is no longer if gas matters, but how we unlock its full potential,” Alabi stated.

Executive Secretary of ALDG, Mr. Oga Adejo-Ogiri, highlighted the forum’s message of inclusive collaboration across government, industry, and society.

“This inaugural event establishes a strong foundation for sustained dialogue and action toward strengthening Nigeria’s domestic gas distribution network. It positions natural gas as a key driver of economic growth and the country’s energy transition,” he said.

According to the statement, ALDG serves as the premier advocacy group for Nigeria’s gas distribution sector, committed to promoting sustainable energy solutions through policy engagement, capacity development, and industry-wide collaboration.

Share