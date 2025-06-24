ALDG: ‘Only 30% Of Nigeria’s Produced Gas Currently Serves Local Market’

Share

Special Adviser on Energy to the President, Mrs Olu Arowolo Verheijen, has highlighted the critical gap in domestic gas utilization and noted that only 30 per cent of Nigeria’s produced gas currently serves the local market.

She spoke at the inaugural Business Forum of the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG), at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Tower in Abuja, according to a statement.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to gas development in the country.

Ekpo, represented by his Technical Adviser (Downstream), Dr Abel Igheghe, praised local distributors’ contributions to job creation and energy access while pledging continued policy support.

Chairman of ALDG and Managing Director of Axxela Gas Distribution, Mr Kehinde Alabi, emphasised the urgent need to unlock Nigeria’s gas potential through infrastructure development, regulatory clarity, and market-driven pricing.

He said: “The question is no longer if gas matters, but how we unlock its full potential.” The ALDG Executive Secretary, Mr. Oga AdejoOgiri, underscored the forum’s central message of collaboration across government, industry, and society.

The inaugural event establishes a strong foundation for ongoing dialogue and action to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic gas distribution network, positioning natural gas as a driver of economic growth and energy transition.

The statement noted that ALDG marked a significant milestone to promote activities in the downstream natural gas distribution value chain by successfully hosting the inaugural Business Forum.

It added that the landmark event brought together key stakeholders from Nigeria’s gas distribution sector, who, it said, called for a deeper collaboration to unlock Nigeria’s gas capabilities.

According to the statement, they reiterated the need for the industry to prioritise partnerships to collectively focus on enhancing infrastructure, improving the regulatory environment, and promoting commercially viable developments.

It explained that the event, which was sponsored by leading organisations, including Axxela, Shell Nigeria Gas, Falcon Corporation Limited, Tetracore Energy Group, Powergas Nigeria, Entec Power and Utilities Company Limited, GasHub Nigeria Limited, Gascomarine Limited, Junaid Energy Limited, Highland LNG, A4E Energy Limited, Petroleum Technology Development Fund and Layer3, was centred on the theme: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Gas Distribution Value Chain: Challenges, Innovations, and the Path Forward.”

The Authority Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, represented by Executive Director, NMDPRA.

Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, emphasised the regulator’s role in ensuring reliable gas supply, efficient infrastructure, and competitive pricing to drive industrialisation and energy security.

Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Ahmed Aluko, further reinforced legislative support and assured continued policy advancement to attract investments.

“ALDG is the premier advocacy group for Nigeria’s gas distribution sector, committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions through policy engagement, capacity building, and industry collaboration,” the statement said.

