Alcohol Use During Pregnancy Damages Unborn Babies’ Brain –Study

New research has found that occasional exposure to alcohol may influence facial shape and brain development. The study is published in ‘JAMA Pediatrics’. Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) describes a range of severe neurodevelopmental impairments caused by alcohol exposure before birth.

People with FASD can experience a wide variety of challenges including difficulties with physical coordination, language, memory, learning, executive function, behaviour and birth defects.

The severity and type of these impairments can vary significantly from person to person—making FASD a spectrum condition.

While it’s well-known that alcohol crosses the placenta and can interfere with development and growth of a baby’s brain and other organs, the nuances of how occasional or minimal drinking impacts fetal development have remained unclear.

