Alcohol-Linked DNA Damage Tied To Cancer Risk –Study

New research by scientists at IOCB Prague, has found that alcohol consumption leads to the formation of a toxic compound called acetaldehyde, which can damage DNA, increasing the risk of cancer.

The study which provides fresh insight into the biological link between alcohol intake and cancer development, was published in the journal: ‘Communications Biology’.

The researchers examined how cells repair DNA damage caused by acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct formed when the body metabolises alcohol. Acetaldehyde reacts directly with DNA, causing lesions that can disrupt normal cell division.

If such damage is not repaired, it may lead to chromosomal instability, uncontrolled cell growth and, ultimately, cancer. To better understand this process, the team focused on Fanconi anaemia, a rare inherited disorder marked by an inability to repair certain types of DNA damage.