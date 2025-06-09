Alcaraz Stuns Sinner In Classic French Open Final

Share

Defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, recovered from two sets down – saving three championship points on the way – to beat Jannik Sinner in an incredible French Open men’s singles final yesterday.

Alcaraz’s reign on the Roland Garros clay looked to be over when world number one Sinner closed in on victory at 5-3 in the fourth set.

But the 22-year-old Spaniard showed extraordinary fight to win 4-6 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (10-2) after five hours and 29 minutes – the longest French Open final in history.

In an electrifying atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz produced the finest performance of his career to claim a fifth major title.

The world number two had never previously won a match after losing the opening two sets. Alcaraz is the first man to win a Grand Slam title after saving a match point since Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Share