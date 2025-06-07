Alcaraz Into French Open Final After Musetti Quits

Share

Defending champion Carlos Al- caraz moved into his second successive French Open final after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the fourth set of their semifinal.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz led 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 2-0 when Italy’s Mu- setti, aiming to reach his first major final, was forced to end the match early. Eighth seed Musetti needed treat- ment for a thigh problem at the end of the third set.

“It’s never fair. I want to win but not like this,” said Alcaraz. The pair have been the leading clay- court players on the ATP Tour this year and showed why in two competitive sets.

But once he levelled, 22-year-old Al- caraz unleashed his attacking shots to devastating effect to take control of the match. Four-time Grand Slam champion Al- caraz, who won Roland Garros for the first time last year, will face either Novak Djokov.

