May 19, 2025
Alcaraz Ends Sinner’s Streak To Win Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has now beaten Jannik Sinner in all of their past four meetings. Carlos Alcaraz ended world number one Jannik Sinner’s 26-match winning streak with a 7-6, 6-1 win in the Italian Open final.

Sinner, playing in his first tournament since a threemonth doping ban, was hoping to become the first Italian men’s singles winner at the tournament since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

But after edging a tense tiebreak, four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz was a class above in the second set, needing just 33 minutes to wrap up the title.

Sinner had two set points in the first set but hit a backhand return wide to let defending French Open champion Alcaraz off the hook.

The 22-year-old Spaniard took full advantage with some masterful play in the second set, sealing the title with a cross-court volley at the net.

“I’m just really happy to get my first Rome [title], hopefully it’s not going to be the last one,” said Alcaraz. “The first thing I want to say is that I’m just really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level.

