Alcaraz Beats Djokovic To Complete Career Slam

Carlos Alcaraz won a pulsating Australian Open final to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam – ending Novak Djokovic’s latest attempt to land a 25th major title in the process.

The 22-year-old immediately collapsed on the court in celebration after clinching a 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory in Melbourne. Despite his disappointment, Djokovic showed his sportsmanship by clambering over the net to warmly congratulate Alcaraz on creating a slice of history.

However, the Serb great will know he may never have another better opportunity to underline his place as the greatest player of all-time.

Afterwards, the 10-time champion placed doubt on whether he would be on court in Melbourne again. “I didn’t think I’d be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again,” Djokovic, 38, told the crowd. “Who knows what happens tomorrow, never mind the next six or 12 months, but it has been a great ride.”

Spanish world number one Alcaraz struggled in the opening exchanges as Djokovic used all his nous to dominate. But Alcaraz found more rhythm from the baseline and outlasted the fourth seed to claim his seventh major title.