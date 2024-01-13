A’lbom S’Court Ruling: Gov Eno Reacts To Victory

Following the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling upholding his election as the democratically elected Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Umo Eno has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s New Year’s celebration is a double celebration for him and the party.

Speaking at the state secretariat, the Governor thanked God for guiding him through 26 court cases, eight of which concluded at the Supreme Court.

He expressed gratitude for the party’s steadfast support prior to, during, and following the election and said that the win has further strengthened his resolve to perform better as a servant leader.

“It has been the tradition of all previous governors to come to the party house to celebrate New Year with the party members.

“This being my very first, I had looked up to it and we had fixed this date but God who knew the end from the beginning had a divine calendar.

“So yesterday by the special grace of the Almighty God, the Supreme Court affirmed our governorship, affirmed all of your labour, your campaigns, your belief, all of your votes and so this calls for a double celebration.

“It has become both a New Year visit and a victory celebration so we return all the glory to God”, he said.

The party’s State Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan, had earlier praised the Governor for his advancements over the past seven months, expressing the party’s pride in him.

He praised the governor for working in tandem with the federal government and other national leaders to broaden Akwa Ibom’s development prospects and described the governor’s victory at the Supreme Court as evidence of the people’s desire and that his ascent was divine.

In their goodwill messages, former PDP national legal adviser Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem and Umo Eno Campaign Organisation director general Ambassador Assam Assam thanked God for the party’s Supreme Court victory and urged other political party candidates running for governor in the most recent election to work with the Umo Eno-led administration to advance the State.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, the state commissioner for information for Akwa Ibom, commented on the Supreme Court’s decision, saying “The judgment of the court aligns with the facts and the truth. It is a reflection of the wishes of the Akwa Ibom people as freely expressed through the ballot.

“I most sincerely commend my Lords, who deployed their industry in the adjudication of the matter from the tribunal, appeal, and the apex courts. This judgment brings to an end all election-related cases and gives the Governor the Judicial stamp of authority.”

The Commissioner commented on the Governor’s visit to the PDP, pointing out that it occurred during a period when the state was commemorating not only the joys of the New Year but also the judicial affirmation of their mandate, which they freely delivered in March 2023.

He said, “The party felt vindicated by their choice of candidate.”

Therefore, he gave the Akwa Ibom people advice on how to align themselves and benefit from the numerous socioeconomic advantages included in Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda.