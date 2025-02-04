Albinism: Group Seeks Inclusion Of Skin Cancer In Health Insurance

Share

As part of the programme to mark the World Cancer Day 2025, the Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) has called for the inclusion of skin cancer in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In a statement to mark the 2025 World Cancer Day, which is commemorated on February 4 globally, President Bisi Bamishe said sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats, and protective clothing should be made accessible and affordable, especially to low-income persons with albinism (PWAs), through government intervention programmes and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The AAN used the 2025 World Cancer Day, observed under the theme ‘United by Unique,’ to amplify the voices of persons with albinism in Nigeria. The theme speaks to the power of unity in addressing the global cancer burden.

The body called on the federal, state, and local governments, the legislative arms at all levels, individuals, local and international donors, and relevant stakeholders to stand with persons with albinism in the fight against skin cancer.

The group said: “We call on lawmakers at all levels to pass and implement policies that recognise and address the specific health challenges of persons with albinism, including budgetary allocations for skin cancer prevention and treatment.”

