Albanian Judge Shot Dead In Court By Man On Trial

A judge in Albania has been shot dead after a man opened fire during a trial at the Court of Appeal in the capital Tirana.

Judge Astrit Kalaja died en route to hospital, officials said, while two others involved in the hearing over a property dispute – a father and son – were shot but sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama offered his condolences to Judge Kalaja’s family, adding: “The criminal aggression against the judge undoubtedly requires the most extreme legal response toward the aggressor.”

He also called for stricter security within the country’s courts and harsher punishments for the illegal possession of weapons, reports the BBC.