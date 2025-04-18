Alayande Varsity: Why We Want To Inaugurate Institute Of Yoruba Studies

Share

The management of Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, has paid homage to the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, disclosing that it is planning to establish Alaafin Institute of Yoruba Studies in his honour soon.

The Pro-Chancellor was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Olaniyan; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Olatunde Salawu; Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs. Olubunmi Siju Asunmo; Bursar, Mr. Olawole Adebayo Ojetola; Director of Works and Physical Planning, Engr. Jimoh Akintunde Bello; Director, Directorate of Inter-Community and Alumni Relations, Dr. Rotimi Akanni; Media and Public Relations Officer, Wale Adeoye among others.

In a statement by the varsity’s Media and Public Relations Officer, Wale Adeoye, the team, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Emeritus Professor Ayoade Ogunkunle, was received by the monarch and his delectable wife, Olori Abiwumi Owoade.

While appreciating the monarch for the warm reception given to the team, the Pro-Chancellor, said: “Kabiyesi, we are here today to formally pay homage to the throne.

