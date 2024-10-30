Alawuba: For UBA, We’ve Ruled Out Mergers And Acquisition For Recapitalisation

Share

What is the level of trade UBA is facilitating between Africa and the USA and what is the nature of such businesses?

The truth of the matter is that there are several investors from the United States of America who are interested in Nigeria. Recently, we have seen some of the monetary policies that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has put in place and how they have encouraged a lot of foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investment into Africa.

Lots of those foreign portfolio investments go to UBA and a lot of some of the foreign direct investments are also coming to UBA.

We are pushing strongly to support the financial services institutions in Africa to be able to serve as a correspondent bank to do transactions and settlements within the United States of America.

Regarding the recapitalisation of the banking sector, are you planning to acquire some banks that are unable to recapitalise, and what are your plans?

The recapitalisation exercise has four options. One is to do a public offer, right issue, acquisition and merger, or to come down on authorisation. For UBA, we ruled out acquisition, we ruled out merger for UBA. UBA will raise the capital and we still have between now and March 31, 2026 to raise the capital, but in the next few weeks, we would commence the process.

Already, our applications are with the Securities and Exchange Commission for approval, and I believe they will look at it. In few weeks, UBA will start its capital raise and UBA is positioned quite strongly to meet that recapitalisa tion mandate.

What is UBA’s long-term strategy for expanding its presence in the USA and market share?

We have an aspiration in UBA to be top three in any country where we have presence. And the way we want to increase the market share clearly will be more of organic growth. We want to grow organically, and if we have the opportunity for inorganic growth, why not.

Can you tell us about your experience so far in Washington?

So far, in Washington World Bank IMF meetings, it has been a good show for Nigeria. Yesterday, we had a session where the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the CBN spoke to several investors on the journey so far in terms of the reform being done in the country.

And I think it was a very beautiful time because they had an opportunity to explain the progress Nigeria is making in the economic reforms of this current administration.

And for us as banks, we also add our voice to say, yes, things may be tough today in the country, but we have seen improvements, and the investors are also witnessing those improvements, and the confidence is returning into the Nigerian economy.

How does the bank differentiate itself from other financial institutions in terms of its offerings and customer experience?

For UBA, we are currently present in 24 countries, and we are present in key financial centers of the world, including the United States of America.

That alone shows that UBA is connecting Africa to the rest of the world and connecting Africans among themselves, in settlement, payments, and capital flow.

And to do this, the most critical philosophy for UBA is customer, excellent customer experience. So, what we do is to get things done from the perspective of the customer. The customer is the reason we do our business, and for us, Africa is our home, and Africa remains the frontier market for us in UBA.

Can you speak about your operations in the USA?

We are proud to say that UBA is the only bank originating from Africa that is present in the United States of America, regulated with a national banking licence, regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and that is a very prime position for us to support payments and to support settlements of businesses that are originating out of Africa, or between Africa and the rest of the world.

Today, UBA America is 40 years in America. UBA America is a settlement bank for so many banks out of Africa, and this is what has been very difficult for banks out of Africa to have settlement banks in our correspondent banks in America.

UBA America is playing that role. UBA America is also banking many central banks because they understand the African business, and they are able to bank many central banks and even reserve banks of the central banks.

With UBA’s foreign operations, how do you mitigate risks associated with currency fluctuations?

Because of the fact that we are present in many countries, we will have access to foreign exchange. Things don’t get bad in all the countries at the same time. We have a very diversified portfolio, so we are able to optimise the sources of efforts across all those countries.

So, we stay on board and stay moving because we have access to foreign exchanges across several countries where we are present, and we are optimising them more efficiently.

Your recent results were commendable, given the operating environment. How sustainable is this?

Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of over $400 billion. UBA keeps in mind that we are present in 24 countries, and over 60 per cent of our revenue comes outside of Nigeria.

So the result we release are the core revenue from core businesses of UBA and that revenue would continue to grow. We saw opportunities in Africa early enough, and we have gone into Africa and invested.

Today, Africa is contributing around 70 per cent and those markets are really growth markets. So, it is not necessarily about Nigeria for UBA, is a lot more about Africa and the international bank. Today, the event we are witnessing is co-sponsored by UBA America, and they are doing quite well in America.

How successful would your rights offer be, given the high interest rates environment?

Anyone, who is buying UBA shares, is buying businesses in 24 countries, and the person is buying a very diversified portfolio. So, you are not concentrating on the issues in Nigeria, which can change in a few months.

The high interest rate regime mentioned can change in the medium term in Nigeria. But UBA is in 24 countries. A piece of the share is a piece of businesses across the 24 countries.

What should your customers be expecting from UBA in the medium and long term?

We are in Africa for a long time. UBA is not just about banking, UBA is about changing the lives of Africans. As we do that, as we push ourselves to change the lives of Africans, we are clearly going to be generating revenue and we will keep paying good dividends and we will keep making sure that our customers are getting the best of services through the technology that we are deploying and through the various markets and products we will be producing.

