Alawo Stool: Oyetola Never Issued Any Staff Of Office, Omipidan Replies Adeleke

The Osun State Government has been advised to stop lying against the person of former Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola following the controversy surrounding the Alawo stool in the Awo community of Egbedore Local Government Area of the State.

Oyetola’s media aide, Ismail Omipidan, gave the advice in a statement issued on Monday, to debunk the claim by the Osun State Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, that Oyetola and not Senator Ademola Adeleke, issued the Staff of Office to Taiwo Abdulrasaq Adegboye.

Omipidan noted that he was not surprised by the claim of Olawale Rasheed, insisting that his penchant for lying was legendary. He challenged the governor’s spokesperson to produce any material evidence to support his false claim.

The minister’s media aide further asserted that he has it on good authority that Governor Adeleke and not Oyetola signed the certificate being paraded by the Alawo against a legal opinion from government officials.

“While it is true that Taiwo Adegboye was appointed during the Oyetola’s administration, the moment the court nullified his appointment, the government stayed the action. That was why his official coronation was never carried out until we left the office.

“Therefore, my principal never signed any document nor issued him a staff of office. If there is, I challenge the government to produce the same.

“If indeed, Governor Adeleke has respect for due process and the rule of law, how come the government is unable to carry out the judgment of the court with regards to the Alawo stool?

“In the eyes of the law, the current occupant is a usurper and the government should treat him as such rather than trying to pass the buck, which unfortunately has become the pastime of the present administration.

“Oyetola is no longer the governor. How come you still want to hold him responsible for an action that was carried out in the last one year of the current administration?

“I advise Olawale Rasheed and his ilks to stop lying against the person of Oyetola, as he did not issue any staff of office to the Alawo,” Omipidan said.