Alausa Lauds Afe Babalola On Dedication To Excellence In Education

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has applauded the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, for his unwavering commitment to excellence in education and nation-building.

Alausa described ABUAD as “a beacon of hope and model for private university education in Nigeria and Africa at large,” noting that the institution has become a world-class example of what visionary leadership can achieve in the education sector.

The Minister made the remarks in Ado-Ekiti during the grand finale of the 13th unbroken convocation ceremony of the university for the 2024/2025 graduating students. Represented by Olukayode Adebowale, Alausa commended the institution’s consistent record of unbroken academic sessions, quality teaching, and global partnerships, which, he said, reflect a disciplined system aligned with the national vision for a revitalized education sector.

He also noted ABUAD’s rise to global recognition, praising its remarkable milestones achieved within just 16 years through academic excellence, infrastructure development, research, and community service.

Alausa said: “I join the Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Senate, staff, students, and the entire ABUAD community to celebrate this momentous occasion, the 16th Founder’s Day Anniversary and 13th Unbroken Convocation Ceremony of this great institution.

“Allow me to first commend the visionary founder, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, OFR, CON, for his unwavering dedication to excellence in education and nation-building. His commitment to creating a world-class institution founded on integrity, discipline, innovation, and service continues to serve as a beacon of hope and model for private tertiary education across Africa.”

The Minister highlighted ABUAD’s recent ranking by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which placed the university among the top 100 in the world and number one in Nigeria for four consecutive years, a feat he described as “truly extraordinary.”

In his remarks, Aare Afe Babalola urged the graduating students to keep the flag of excellence flying and remain worthy ambassadors of the university.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, announced that 1,841 students graduated across various departments, including 229 with First Class Honours, 625 Second Class Upper, 262 Second Class Lower, and 33 Third Class degrees.

She also disclosed the graduation of the pioneer set of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) degree holders, with 25 students earning distinctions.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of honorary degrees on notable Nigerians, including Chief Wole Olanipekun (Doctor of Laws, LL.D, honoris causa), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (Doctor of Letters, D.Litt, honoris causa), and business mogul Rosemary Mku-Atu (Doctor of Letters, D.Litt, honoris causa).

The best graduating student, Iradat Sanya, received a cash prize from Sunset Global Concept for outstanding academic performance.