Alausa Calls For Extension Of NYSC Service Year

On Friday, the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, called for the extension of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme from one year to two years.

Dr Alausa proposed this development while speaking during a courtesy visit by the newly appointed Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, to the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister stressed the need to expand the NYSC’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to empower corps members to become job creators rather than job seekers.

“You have done so well as an organization,” Alausa commended. “Let NYSC give people more opportunity to become job creators that will meet the needs of the country.”

Dr Alausa also praised the recent digital reforms introduced by the NYSC, which he said have been instrumental in curbing certificate racketeering among some foreign-trained graduates, particularly within the West African sub-region.

Addressing a lingering issue, the minister spoke on the plight of OND part-time graduates who proceeded to acquire full-time HNDs but were previously exempted from national service. He hinted that the Ministry was reviewing the matter to ensure fair representation and inclusion.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Nafiu expressed appreciation for the minister’s support and described him as an innovative leader who has recorded significant milestones in the education sector.

He also proposed the creation of a comprehensive database to track Nigerian youths studying abroad, a move he said would help the NYSC better manage foreign-trained graduates.

