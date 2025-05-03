Alausa Branch NSITF Marks Safety Week With Road Walk

Share

The Alausa branch of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in the Lagos Mainland region recently held a road walk along Billings Way through Oregun Road to raise awareness about workplace safety and health.

According to the Branch Manager, Mr. Omotayo Oloyebua, the activity was part of the programmes lined up to mark the 2025 edition of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

He noted that the theme for 2025, “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” was timely, as it underscored the growing impact of artificial intelligence and digital technologies on occupational safety and health.

Oloyebua stated that the theme aligns with NSITF’s core mandate, which includes promoting and enforcing occupational safety and health standards in the workforce and encouraging stakeholders to invest in safe and healthy work environments.

He emphasized the agency’s commitment to rehabilitating employees who suffer work-related injuries, occupational diseases, or disabilities, as well as ensuring fair, guaranteed, and adequate compensation for all insured employees.

Explaining the rationale behind the road walk, Oloyebua said it aimed to create awareness on reducing workplace accidents and illnesses, while promoting safe and healthy working conditions and raising public consciousness about occupational safety and health (OSH) issues.

He added that the exercise also encouraged team building and camaraderie among staff, thereby fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility for workplace safety.

Describing the road walk as both timely and beneficial, especially in terms of improving staff fitness and morale, the branch manager commended employees for their endurance and commitment to making the event a success.

