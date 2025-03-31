Alausa: A Disruptor In Education

Share

Nigeria’s education system has been trapped in a cycle of stagnation for decades, failing to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

The symptoms of this failure are everywhere: high youth unemployment, a growing mismatch between education and labour market demands, and an overreliance on theoretical learning with little emphasis on practical application.

Despite numerous policies and interventions, the fundamental problems have persisted, mainly due to a lack of political will and execution capacity. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate stood at 42.5% in 2023, a stark indication of the education sector’s failure to align with economic realities.

This long-standing crisis has made it clear that Nigeria requires a fundamental shift in its approach to education—a shift that Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, is now driving.

Dr. Alausa is proving to be a disruptor in a sector long resistant to change. With bold initiatives, data-driven policies, and a willingness to challenge the status quo, he is redefining the future of Nigerian education under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He has brought a fresh and pragmatic approach, implementing solutions addressing deep-rooted systemic issues rather than merely offering superficial reforms. The most glaring issue facing Nigeria’s education sector is the learning poverty crisis, a situation of utmost urgency.

According to alarming statistics from the World Bank, 45 million Nigerians are ‘learning poor,’ unable to read age-appropriate texts. Nigeria has the second-highest number of out-of-school children worldwide, estimated at over 20 million, with the highest concentrations in northern states such as Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

This is not just an educational failure but a national emergency with dire implications for Nigeria’s economic and social stability.

A poorly educated population translates into reduced productivity, limited innovation, and a growing dependence on external aid. Alausa understands that merely increasing enrollment is not enough.

To combat learning poverty, he has introduced a three-pillar strategy. The first pillar focuses on equitable access to basic education, ensuring that marginalised children, especially those in rural areas, are brought into the formal education system.

The second pillar is improved learning outcomes, which shift focus from rote memorisation to foundational literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills.

The third pillar emphasises stronger governance by strengthening school oversight through School-Based Management Committees (SBMCs), which a Nigerian consultancy is training in partnership with international education NGOs.

These strategic actions form a holistic approach that seeks to make education accessible and impactful, empowering students with the skills they need to succeed in life and live meaningful and productive lives.

One of the most striking deficiencies of Nigeria’s education system is its neglect of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

This has created a paradox in which industries lack skilled labour while millions of youths remain unemployed. The disconnect between the education system and labour market needs has contributed to economic stagnation, as many graduates cannot secure jobs due to a lack of practical skills.

According to a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), over 30% of Nigerian graduates are deemed unemployable due to skill gaps. Alausa’s strategy to reverse this trend is both ambitious and pragmatic, offering a beacon of hope for the future of vocational education.

He prioritises TVET expansion by implementing a performance monitoring framework to ensure the effectiveness of vocational training programmes. Additionally, he is revamping TVET curricula to align with industry needs, ensuring that graduates possess market-relevant skills that enhance employability.

Recognising the need for practical experience, the government is creating hands-on training opportunities in high-demand fields such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion and maintenance, solar energy technology, electric vehicle assembly and maintenance, and mechanised farming and livestock production.

To encourage participation in TVET programmes, the government offers stipends, accommodation, and entrepreneurial grants for TVET students.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

