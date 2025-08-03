Alau Dam: No Cause For Alarm, Zulum Assures Residents

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has assured residents of Maiduguri and its environs that there is no cause for alarm over the rising water level at the Alau Dam.

Governor Zulum gave the assurance on Saturday during an inspection visit to the dam following days of heavy rainfall that led to flooding in Maiduguri and Jere Local Government Areas, sparking widespread concern among residents.

Speaking after assessing the situation, Zulum acknowledged the public’s anxiety but noted that the water level had begun to drop, indicating that the situation was under control.

“The widespread panic in Maiduguri is a serious concern to my administration. However, as of now, based on the engineering knowledge available to us, we have concluded that there is no cause for alarm,” Zulum said.

He explained that new channels had been opened to allow the water to flow freely, adding that the water level had dropped by about four inches in recent days and was expected to continue decreasing.

“Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow, but we are monitoring the situation closely, and the contractor is doing a good job,” he added.

Zulum, however, issued a stern warning to residents, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, against dumping refuse in drainage channels or building on water paths.

“Most importantly, I want to warn the people of this state to desist from building on waterways, and they should be very careful,” he said. “If you have a drainage system in front of your house, you must make sure it is kept clean at all times.”

On the state’s urban planning, the governor disclosed plans to review the master plan of Maiduguri to identify and correct any distortions that may have contributed to the current drainage challenges.

“We must go back to the drawing board, look at the master plan, and ensure that all tributaries and waterways are cleared to allow proper water flow into the main canal. We must enforce certain environmental standards. It may be painful, but we have no option,” he stated.

Regarding the delayed reconstruction of the Alau Dam, Zulum attributed it to technical procedures but confirmed that the contractors have now fully resumed work. He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving N80 billion for the ongoing reconstruction.