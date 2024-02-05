Alaro City clients to benefit as Lekki Deepsea port hits milestone

Clients around Alaro City Free Zone Company are set to benefit from fresh investment opportunities following recent development at the Lekki Deep Seaport. Recall that Alaro City took part in the arrival ceremony of CMA CGM Scandola, the largest LNGpowered container vessel to be berthed in Nigeria at the Lekki Deep Seaport.

A statement released over the weekend said as a tipping point for the development of Nigeria’s growing maritime economy, the milestone highlighted the competitive edge for companies located close to Nigeria’s, and indeed West Africa’s, deepest sea port. Acvording to the statemwnt, businesses operating in Alaro City are already benefiting from the Lekki Deep Sea Port as it serves as one of the primary logistics channels for Ariel Foods, BUA Group (Starium Detergents), and HMD, among other industrial residents. The average delivery time from the Lekki Deep Sea Port to Alaro City is just 45 minutes, and is 16 times cheaper than air cargo delivery. “The Lekki Deep Sea Port and its unmatched shipping capabilities will spur the further development of Alaro City.

67 businesses have already chosen to locate themselves in Alaro City so they can benefit from the first-class infrastructure, tax and duty incentives, and powerful transportation links, including the Lekki Deep Sea Port,” commented Yomi Ademola, Alaro City FZC Managing Director. “When the new Lekki international airport opens, it will give a further boost to this region and the Nigerian economy as a whole,” Ademola added. This year, the region’s largest grade-A logistics park construction is being built in Alaro City. The logistics park will allow local and international businesses to get access to world-class logistics infrastructure as well as transportation links and tax and duty benefits.