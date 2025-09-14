Alarms Over Surge In Kidney Failure In Young Nigerians

•We now treat many children with hypertension, kidney failure – Kidney doctors’ president

•How bleaching causes kidney failure – Experts

•‘Why advice against use of herbs is misleading’ – Herbal medicine practitioner

With over 850 million people estimated to be affected by Chronic Kidney Diseases(CKD), nephrologists have expressed concerns about a surge in kidney disease cases in Nigeria, particularly in young people. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the plight of kidney disease patients and how to buck the current trend

At first, a series of tests had revealed Tobi Adedeji, 35, was battling Malaria. But time would later prove otherwise. The consequence of misdiagnosis turned fatal!

Adedeji’s kidney had been severely damaged while he was treating malaria! Despite the interventions of friends and family in footing the bill of his Dialysis, the icy hands of death eventually snatched him.

“We did our best to save him, but God knows best. We didn’t know the issue he had until it was late. We were told he had malaria and he was treated for that on several occasions. I noticed that he could not stand for long. Whenever we were in church, he would sit while others stood. The most disappointing part of his story is that nothing was found to be wrong with his kidney after he ran several tests until he visited a teaching hospital belonging to a private university. But the kidney had already been badly damaged. If he had died before we discovered his actual problem, we would have concluded that he died of malaria,” his brother, Seyi, told Sunday Telegraph.

But Adedeji’s story is not an isolated case. In recent years, according to nephrologists ,there has been a concerning trend of kidney failure among young people in Nigeria.

From newspapers to TV stations, it is not uncommon to come across pleas to make financial contributions for kidney disease patients’ treatments. For instance, just a few minutes to 12:00 pm on Tuesday(September 9), AIT sought contributions from kind-hearted Nigerians to assist three young Nigerians(all below 40 years) whose kidneys have been damaged.

While one 32-year-old Justina Odey needs N10 million, 20-year-old Godwin Agada needs N30 million for kidney transplant. Another patient, Chisom Loveth seeks N35 million to restore her damaged kidney.

Although Adedeji’s condition was confirmed at its chronic stage, many patients with end-stage renal disease( ESRD), experts argue, do not get diagnosed till death calls.

Dr Onyekachi Ifudu, an Internal Medicine Specialist, said: “It is speculated that the major causes of CKD(Chronic Kidney Disease) probably occur at an earlier age in Nigerians and often goes undetected and untreated. Furthermore, many patients presented very late with advanced CKD. Because of their late presentation, most never had the opportunity to be evaluated by a kidney specialist to search for an underlying cause that may be treatable. In fact, many patients with ESRD in Nigeria remain undiagnosed, untreated and die.”

Understanding the problem

Chronic Kidney Disease, Onyekachi Ifudu said, is a condition where kidney damage occurs gradually over a long period and can lead to permanent kidney failure.

“The condition progresses slowly over at least, three months and may go completely unnoticed. It is classified from Stage 1 to 5, with stage 1 being early, and stage 5, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), being the final stage.”

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), Kidney failure occurs when a person has less than 15 per cent kidney function, noting that when a person’s kidneys reach the stage where they need dialysis or a Kidney transplant, a doctor will diagnose end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

In a post on the verified X handle of the Federal Ministry of Health on World Kidney Day earlier in the year, it stated that Chronic Kidney Disease, estimated to affect more than 850 million people worldwide, resulted in over 3.1 million deaths in 2019.

It further stated that Kidney disease currently ranks as the 8th leading cause of death, and if left unaddressed, it is projected to be the 5th leading cause of years of life lost by 2040.

“Achieving optimal Kidney care requires overcoming barriers at multiple levels while considering contextual differences across world regions. These include gaps in early diagnosis, lack of universal healthcare or insurance coverage, low awareness among healthcare workers, and challenges to medication cost and accessibility. This is why we, at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social have designed a Universal Health Coverage (UCH) programme that covers the full continuum of essential health services, from creating awareness to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care,” it added.

According to nephrologists, 25 million people are living with CKD in Nigeria.

How climate change spikes kidney disease – CMD YSUTH

Across Nigeria, findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed a surge in chronic Kidney diseases, particularly in North-East Nigeria. The number of patients needing dialysis, it was gathered, is unusually high, and the most affected places are Borno and Yobe, where there is high demand for dialysis. While the global prevalence of Kidney disease is said to be between 12 to 14 per cent, in Borno, it is almost twice.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle(DW), Chief Medical Director, Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Prof Baba Goni Waru, among other reasons, blamed the situation on climate change.

“The situation in Nigeria is not different from a global perspective. We know that globally, about 10 per cent of the general population are affected by chronic kidney disease. And we are seeing a transition of this condition from high income countries to low and middle income countries, perhaps due to lifestyle changes. The cumulative number of people living with chronic kidney disease is around 850 million people globally. Studies done in various parts of the country put the prevalence of chronic kidney failure between 10 to 15 per cent.. In some places, it could be as high as 20 per cent. And the causes of chronic disease are the same globally – hypertension, diabetes and chronic inflammation of the kidney.These are the three main causes worldwide. We also have other causes like chronic abuse of painkillers.”

He added: “People take drugs indiscriminately over the counter , and if they are being taken over a long period of time, they can be harmful to the Kidney. Even traditional concoctions or herbs, if they are taken indiscriminately over a long period of time, can also affect the Kidney. Then, the effect of climate change on the Kidney. Because of global warming, particularly those of us in the tropics, in the Northern part of Nigeria, temperature could range 40° to 45°C between the months of April to June. So, people lose a lot of water through sweating. So, if they are not replaced in the long run, they will create a stress on the Kidney and can lead to malfunctioning of the Kidney and can lead to chronic Kidney failure.”

Aligning his thoughts with Prof Ibrahim Ummate, a nephrologist with the University Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, noted: “In the meantime, a preliminary data has revealed a common factor. We have found out that there is something in our environment that makes the prevalence higher. One of these things is dehydration, perspiration. The heat in this environment is very high and the temperature goes as high as 42° to 45°C during summer. People sweat a lot during this period. They don’t take enough water to compensate for what they have lost from perspiration.”

Hidden symptoms

Commenting on why it is always important to do a regular check up, Prof. Waru explained that symptoms of Kidney disease may not be detected until the organ is badly damaged.

“One thing with Kidney disease is that, initially, it doesn’t have symptoms. So, it is unsymptomatic and can linger on for quite a long time. By the time the patients identify the symptoms, a substantial part of the Kidney is gone. So, that is the problem…that is why a regular check up is very important for it to be detected early. The basic function of the Kidney is the removal of waste products from the body through urine. And some of these products, if they accumulate, can be harmful to the body. And the Kidney plays a vital role in the production of red blood cells. It produces a hormone that will stimulate the bone marrow that will stimulate the red blood cells. So, when the Kidney fails, the symptoms the person presents are accumulation of waste products in the body that can be harmful, swelling of the face and feet, weakness because of low blood in the body. It can even lead to anemia. Some of the waste products that will be accumulated under the skin can result in chronic itching.. Appetite would be lost. A lot of vomiting will happen. Almost all the systems in the body are affected,” he explained.

‘Why advice against use of herbs is misleading’

Traditional, Complementary And Alternative Medicine Practitioner , Prof Victoria Adebukunola Samuel, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, described as misleading, the admonition by some orthodox medical practitioners that the use of herbs and herbal concoctions could lead to Kidney failure. According to her, while there are also quacks practising alternative medicine like in orthodox medicine, licensed practitioners are safe to patronise, adding that the sector is well regulated in Lagos.

“One thing you have to understand about traditional herbal medicine is that there is a measurement for everything being done. When people run with the error that there is no measurement in herbal medicine, that’s when they come up with this kind of assumption. I call it assumption because there is no research to show that herbal medicine is responsible for Kidney failure. That is not to say quacks are not there, mixing all sorts of herbs and mixing things together. But in Lagos State, we have what is called Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board. Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board controls the activities of herbal medicine practitioners in Lagos. They check out your facilities. “They ensure that you are educated and you have a licence to practise and produce anything. So, the question is, if at all they trace anything to Kidney failure, which I doubt because there is no research on that yet. I cannot talk about other states but I can talk about Lagos State. In Lagos, I will say categorically that it is not one of the problems because Lagos arrests those who sell herbs without license.

“And those who are trained to sell herbs, they check out their facilities and check out what they do. So, when we talk about Kidney failure, I would say to a large extent, in Lagos, herb usage and production is under control.”

On the need to patronise only practitioners, she added: “There is something we call toxicity. If you are not a practitioner, you can’t just take a herb and use it because you don’t know the level at which it is dangerous, which is called toxicity. So, if you are going to take herbs, take it from a practitioner, a licensed practitioner, who understands the make up of a herb, and the level of consumption that can be taken at any point in time. For instance, a lot of people take Ginger. What they don’t know is that if you take more than an inch, you are already abusing it. You shouldn’t consume more than an inch at a sitting, especially when you are drinking. But using more than an inch for cooking may not be an abuse. If you take too much of it, it can cause skin reactions. Over time, it can affect your liver. A lot of people don’t know they can have brain problems when they eat too much Onions. The same people abuse over the counter drugs. Food can also be abused and it will have side effects.”

How bleaching causes kidney failure – Experts

According to Prof. Samuel, one of the fastest ways Kidneys get damaged is through skin bleaching.

“The skin is the largest organ. And almost everybody in Lagos, especially among women has bleached. So, when your largest organ is exposed to Mercury Hydrocyclone and all that, over time, you suffer Kidney failure because there will be a stage that you will use all these creams that your Kidney can no longer absorb the Mercury or whatever that is there and your Kidney gets damaged. One of the fastest ways to get your Kidney being damaged is bleaching. And what can prevent Kidney problems is a good lifestyle. We should sensitise the public about the benefits of herbs. We should stop stigmatising African traditional medicine because there is nothing African traditional medicine cannot cure.”

Confirming Samuel’s claim, a nephrologist with the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr Yemi Raji, said: “Yes, there are some agents inside bleaching creams that can damage the kidney. An example is Mercury.”

Blacks at higher risk

Dr Yemi Raji , in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, explained that people of African origin have genes that make them more susceptible to Kidney diseases.

“People have Hypertension. They don’t know about it. People have Diabetes. They don’t know about it, or don’t treat it. People take unprescribed medications(over the counter medications, particularly pain killers), people live a sedentary life. They consume a lot of high calorie, high fat diets. Blacks, people of African origin have been found to have genes that put them at higher risk of Kidney diseases,’’ he explained.

Raji further explained that young adults are mainly affected by Kidney failure.

“There appears to be an increase but the increase is due to many things. Our ability to detect is higher in the social media space. Everyone who has Kidney disease comes up, perhaps people had it before but didn’t have access to social media to talk about it. Our lifestyle is changing. We live a more sedentary lifestyle. These are some of the reasons there is an increase in Kidney disease in young people, particularly in Africa. The demography shows that young adults are affected majorly.”

We now treat many children with hypertension, Kidney diseases – President, NAN

Bemoaning the surge in Kidney failure cases, President, Nigerian Association of Nephrologists, Prof Olugbenga Awobusuyi, told Sunday Telegraph Nephrologists now treat many children with hypertension and Kidney disease.

“Many children are coming down with hypertension. It is mainly caused by Kidney disease. We now know that the type of hypertension we see in adults, there is no known cause, but it is occurring in children. More children ( of ages 12 to 15 years) now down with Kidney diseases.”

On the signs to look out for before going for a check up, he said: “When the urine is scanty, you need to see a doctor. Anytime anybody urinates blood, then there is a need to see a doctor. When you urinate and it is persistently foamy, you need to see a doctor. The foam stays for three, four, five minutes, it doesn’t disappear, even after one hour of urinating. If it disappears almost immediately, that’s not the kind of foam I’m talking about.”

FG slashes treatment cost, doctors ask for more

In a move to bring succour to Kidney failure patients groaning under the financial burden of dialysis, the Federal Government has approved a new subsidy scheme to ease the cost.

In a statement signed by Alaba Balogun,

Deputy Director/Head, Information and Public Relations on August 20, 2025, the ministry announced that the price per dialysis session under the subsidy scheme had been slashed to N12,000 as against the previous N50,000.

The ministry added that the intervention was a deliberate initiative of the present administration to bringing relief to patients with Kidney related diseases and expand access to Universal health coverage.

The implementation of the pilot scheme, it explained, is ongoing in 11 Federal Tertiary Health institutions across the geo-political zones of the country. They include Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, University of Jos Teaching Hospital, and National Hospital, Abuja.

Others are Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, University College Hospital, Ibadan, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, and Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki

It added: “The Federal Government has not excluded the Northwest states in the dialysis subsidy, contrary to claims in some media reports.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring no Nigerian is left behind in accessing healthcare services across the country under its renewed hope agenda, as more Federal hospitals will be added in the safety net to widen access for the subsidized dialysis sessions.”

Meanwhile, while commending the government for taking an interest in the management of Kidney diseases, Prof Awobusuyi stated that the intervention left out children as the cost of adult dialysis is now cheaper than children’s.

“The cost to treat adults is lower than the cost for children’s dialysis because the intervention is mostly for adults’ dialysis,” he said.

“Now adults pay N12,000 while children still pay N40,000 or N50,000, depending on the area.

“What we’re advocating for right now is that there should be a comprehensive intervention for every patient battling Kidney disease, be it children or adults.”

Keeping the Kidney safe

On what to do to protect the Kidney, Prof Awobusuyi said: “There is a need to do a regular check up because the earlier we detect Kidney disease, the better for the patient. The amount of salt that’s been taken also needs to be reduced. If a lot of salt is taken, blood pressure tends to be higher, it can cause Kidney damage. One needs to exercise regularly and keep a healthy lifestyle and a healthy diet. There is a need to avoid smoking and taking unprescribed drugs. But, as much as possible, avoid taking herbs because you don’t know what is in many of them. It could be injurious. If the person has hypertension or diabetes, these are two common causes of kidney disease. There is a need to see a doctor and get treated.”

Commenting, Raji harped on the need to improve access to treatment.

“And the government should increase access and make dialysis and transplant free for those who have developed Kidney disease. National health insurance should be for everybody, so that they don’t need to pay when they go to hospital. All these will boost access to health and reduce cost.”