Alarming Rise In Incest

Incest is a sexual contact between close blood relatives, including brothers and sisters, parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, aunts or uncles with nephews or nieces. In recent time, the ugly incidence of incest has taken a dimension that gives concern to many. It is, according to findings by ISIOMA MADIKE in this report, festering and deepening its roots by the day in the Nigerian society

In all lands and climes, incest is a social ill heavily frowned at. In the African cultural setting, it is particularly a great taboo. Nigeria is not an exception, even though it is presently facing a frightening rise in that direction. This unbelievable romance of immorality is perpetrated by close blood relations. Just recently, a 54-year-old man, Edward Ngozi Odega, was arrested by the Delta State Police Command for alleged incestuous acts with his three daughters aged between 13 and 24.

In a trending video, Odega, who is also a suspected paedophile, is said to have started a sexual relationship with his daughters at a young age. The Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who spoke on the incident, described the act as sad. Edafe said that the father’s incestuous act was brought to the command’s knowledge by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Og- borikoko Division, CSP Temi Agbede Zuokumor. Zuokumor had visited schools within her jurisdiction on an enlightenment outreach as part of proactive policing. After the outreach on safety education and child empowerment, one of Odega’s daughters, who was emboldened by the sensitisation, opened up about her long-standing abuse.

She revealed, after she was encouraged to speak, that her father had been defiling me. Her disclosure triggered the arrest of the perpetrator and set the wheels of justice in motion. Edafe said: “When the friend asked the girl why she was crying, she opened up on the disgusting sexual dealings with her father.

Her friend also told her that the father did it to her when she came visiting, and that that was why she stopped coming to visit her.” During the investigation, Odega confessed to having an incestuous relationship also with his other two daughters. He told the police that he started a sexual relationship with his daughters about seven years ago. “I don’t know why I was doing it. It is just an evil urge. I have three daughters and I have slept with all of them. My youngest daughter is 13 years old. I used to have sex with them in our residence. My action breaks my heart,” the man said. The eldest daughter, who is now 24, said her father started sleeping with her when she was 12 years old and in Primary Six. She said: “I was shy to tell anyone because I knew it was an abomination. My sisters did not tell me they were also going through the same thing.

I learnt of it through their school after the outreach.” Edafe, however, said that the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered further investigation into the case, revealing that Odega will soon be charged to court. In another weird occurrence in Otulu community also in Delta State, a man had allegedly impregnated his biological daughter. The disturbing revelation was made public by the founder of the Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, Harrison Gwamnishu. According to Gwamnishu, the Foundation provided the survivor with temporary shelter, medical care, and psychosocial support. He said: “Incest is not only a grave moral crime but also a serious violation of the law.

We are calling on the Delta State Police Command to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspect to deliver justice for the survivor. “This case is another reminder of the urgent need to strengthen protection for children and ensure offenders face the full weight of the law.” If the above reports are worrying, violating a toddler is simply heartrending. This is the case of a 39-year-old Oladapo Akinola, who allegedly slept with his five-year-old stepdaughter. Akinola was arrested following a report lodged at Adigbe Divisional Headquarters, Ogun State Police Command by the mother of the victim.

According to the victim’s mother “while bathing my daughter, I discovered blood in her private part, and upon enquiry, she said that my husband who happened to be her stepfather had carnal knowledge of her.” Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, while celebrating the exemplary conduct of the Delta State Police Command, called Zuokumor a rare “Bright Spot” in Policing. Nwanguma said the cycle of abuse might have continued unnoticed but for the proactive initiative of the DPO. She said: “CSP Zuokumor’s leadership in this case is nothing short of exemplary.

Her community-focused policing approach, especially her engagement with schoolchildren, reflects the best ideals of modern policing. It shows what can be achieved when officers prioritise prevention, protection, and partnership with communities. “Her work is a reminder that policing is not only about responding to crime but also about creating safe spaces where victims can speak and be heard.

This moment is a rare but refreshing departure from the negative public perception of the Nigeria Police Force – often shaped by recurring reports of brutality, extortion, corruption in recruitment, nepotism in promotions, and widespread indiscipline. “In contrast, CSP Zuokumor’s conduct demonstrates the possibility of a professional, humane, and accountable police service. “She deserves open commendation and institutional recognition for her outstanding performance.

Highlighting and rewarding such exemplary officers is essential – not only to encourage others within the Force but also to rebuild public trust and reinforce ethical standards. “Credit must also go to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command for promptly bringing this case to public attention. Transparent communication is vital for strengthening trust between the police and the communities they serve. “This case is a powerful reminder that while the Nigeria Police Force faces deep-rooted systemic challenges, there are officers who continue to uphold the highest ideals of service.

When such officers shine, they deserve to be seen – and celebrated.” Anambra State Police Command PRO, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, while reacting to the current disturbing incidents of incest across the country, noted that incestuous acts are not legally or morally allowed. Tochukwu noted that several interrelated factors contribute to the increasing reports of incest across the country. Many homes, he added, lack proper monitoring, communication, and moral guidance, creating environments where such acts can occur unnoticed.

He also pointed to easy access to pornography and other inappropriate materials, especially by minors, which he said has been identified as a key trigger for distorted sexual behaviour. “Drugs and alcohol impair judgement and increase the likelihood of are also factors, he said. Tochukwu said: “Thank you for having me to discuss this abominable and very condemnable matter both before the divinity and man.

In many communities, incest is rarely spoken about, and victims often fear reporting due to shame, family pressure, or the belief that it should be ‘handled at home.’ “In some cases, families living in cramped spaces without privacy inadvertently increase risk. And untreated trauma, mental health challenges, and a lack of sex education can lead to deviant behaviour.” He added: “Addressing incest requires a multi-pronged approach involving families, communities, government agencies, and law enforcement.

Parents and guardians must pay closer attention to their children’s behaviour, relationships, and online activities. “Schools, religious institutions, and community leaders should openly discuss the dangers of incest and promote healthy boundaries. “Also, age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health education helps children understand consent, body autonomy, and how to report abuse.

Victims and relatives should be encouraged to report cases immediately. The police remain committed to confidential, professional handling of such reports. “The Police and other security agencies will continue to investigate and prosecute offenders to serve as a deterrent. Social workers, NGOs, and counsellors should be involved in rehabilitation for both victims and perpetrators where necessary. “And parents should make better use of parental-control tools and minors do not access harmful digital material.”

A Security and management consultant, Compol Eric Austin Obi (Rtd), told this reporter that abnormal family relationships, power imbalances, and lack of boundaries can contribute to incestuous behaviour. “Survivors of childhood trauma or abuse may be more likely to engage in incestuous relationships.

Certain mental health conditions, such as personality disorders, can also increase the risk of incestuous behaviour. “In some cultures or communities, incestuous relationships may be more accepted or tolerated.

Limited understanding about healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent can contribute to incestuous behaviour,” Obi said. The retired police officer also said it is necessary to teach children and adults about healthy relationships, boundaries, and consent. He said: “Provide accessible support services, including counseling and therapy, for survivors of incest and abuse.

Offer resources and support for families to promote healthy relationships and address dysfunctional dynamics. “Enforce laws and regulations to prevent and punish incestuous acts. Engage with local communities to raise awareness and promote healthy relationships.” A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Olusegun Peter Ogunnubi, said from a psychiatric and public-health perspective, incest is best understood within the broader problem of child sexual abuse, which is both common and under-reported in many societies, including what is responsible for the apparent rise.

According to him, incest is one of the most psychologically traumatic forms of sexual violence because it combines physical violation with betrayal by someone who was supposed to protect the child.

Nigeria, Ogunnubi said, urgently needs updated, nationally representative surveys that specifically measure incestuous abuse (not just general sexual violence), so that we can track trends, design targeted interventions, and evaluate what works. “In essence, the way to stem incest is to keep the issue in the open, uphold the rule of law, protect and treat survivors, and tackle the social and psychological conditions that allow abuse to flourish behind closed doors.

“To be honest, we do not yet have good, nationwide Nigerian statistics that track trends in incest over time. Most of our data lump all child sexual abuse together and do not always separate what happens inside the family from what happens in the community. So I would be cautious about saying there is a proven ‘epidemic’ of incest, even though the cases we see in the media are deeply disturbing. “Globally, meta-analyses suggest that roughly 1 in 8 people report some form of sexual abuse before age 18, with higher rates among girls than boys.

A large Nigerian national survey on Violence Against Children found that about 25% of girls and 11% of boys reported some form of sexual violence in childhood. Many reported that the perpetrator was someone they knew well – a relative, neighbour, teacher, or intimate partner – rather than a stranger.

“Within that broader picture of child sexual abuse, incest is often hidden because of shame, fear of stigma, and pressure to ‘settle it at home’. Families used to say in Yoruba, ‘pa mi sile, má pa mi síta’, meaning ‘discipline me at home, don’t disgrace us outside.’ “So, what may look like a ‘sudden rise’ today is likely a mixture of increased reporting and visibility, social media, radio, TV and NGOs are now amplifying survivors’ voices.

Police are more likely to parade offenders publicly instead of quietly ‘settling’ cases within families. “Other factors include harmful gender norms and power imbalances that treat girls and younger children as property rather than rights-holders. There is also early exposure to pornography and sexualised content online, sometimes normalising abusive behaviour.

“There is now support for survivors and their families. For instance, survivors and advocates are increasingly refusing the ‘culture of silence.’ Mandatory reporting requirements in some jurisdictions, and more assertive journalism, are bringing hidden cases to light,” Ogunnubi said. To reduce incest and all forms of intra-familial sexual abuse, we need a multi-layered response.

First is sustained public education, which will continue and deepen the current wave of enlightenment campaigns in schools, religious centres, communities and online. “Teach children body safety rules (‘my body belongs to me’) and the difference between appropriate and inappropriate touch, even when it is a family member. Make it clear that sex with a child is a crime, even if the perpetrator is a father, brother, cousin or step-parent.

There should be no sacred cows: offenders must face justice irrespective of social status, profession or family name,” he added. A clinical Psychologist, Chiamaka Priscilla Egwu, said he would like to view incest in Nigeria as a result of complex interplay between individual and collective issues within the family and society such as psychological, socioeconomic and sociocultural factors.

She said in many cases of incest, the perpetrator often has a history of emotional neglect, inconsistent care giving and chaotic or authoritarian family environments. Egwu said: “In Nigerian homes where parents are emotionally unavailable, economic stress is high, a child grows up without consistent nurturing, the child may internalise distorted ideas about closeness and boundaries.

This weakens the internal working model, making them confused about intimacy, unable to recognise emotional versus sexual closeness and more prone to violating boundaries later in life. “In other households, especially single-parent or polygamous families, a child may be turned into a ‘companion,’ treated like a surrogate spouse and involved in adult emotional matters.”

From the religious perspective, Pastor Obong Akpaekong, Abia State overseer of Bible Standard Church, told this reporter that every act of incest is a product of lust, which can be explained as carnal attraction to the opposite sex. “The most hurting case of incest I have heard of also involved a father and the daughter.

A female pastor told a women’s conference about a woman who came crying to her that her husband was regularly making love to their daughter on their bed and the daughter would be crying to her to come and rescue her.

“When the daughter cried, the father would roar: ‘If you come, I will kill you.’ Incest does not result from love and affection. It is from lust, deep hatred and a desire to destroy joy throughout life. “I have two suggestions towards battling incestuous relations.

People must avoid deep and affectionate relationships with opposite sex relatives. Relatives must not expose their nakedness to each other. They must avoid expression of carnal love to the opposite sex,” Akpaekong said.