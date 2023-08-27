Alarm Bells Over Imminent Collapse of Poultry Industry

Due to what they describe as a harsh business environment, poultry farmers have expressed concerns over what they describe as imminent collapse of the poultry industry, which puts 25 million jobs in the value chain at stake. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the plight of poultry farmers and how to avert collapse of the industry

Enoch Gabriel is a portrait of frustration! His frustration is a testament to the frequent alarm bells sounded by the poultry farmers under the umbrella of the Poultry Association of Nigeria. The association is warning that inability to feed birds due to the prohibitive cost of poultry feeds and worsening harsh business environment put over 25 million jobs in the value chain at stake. Hence, Gabriel, who is Chief Executive Officer of Greenlife Farms in the Mowe area of Ogun State is flirting with the idea of quitting his poultry business.

He told Sunday Telegraph that he could not expand his business despite taking huge loans to stay afloat as the prices of feeds are already choking and contracting his business. “People are closing businesses. I’m planning to do the same because I can’t expand my business any longer. I’ve even reduced my birds so that I can cater for what I can afford. Imagine producing 20,000 chickens and cutting down to 2,000! I used to produce feeds for grasscutters, I can no longer do that now. The price of maize is too high,” he lamented.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, maize, according to the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), is the most important food crop. With Nigeria recording a boost in the production of maize from 12.8 to 13.94 million metric tonnes between 2020 and 2021, the country is said to be the largest producer of the commodity in Africa and the 11th largest producer in the world, data from the United States Department of Agriculture revealed. In 2017, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) put the value of Nigeria’s maize industry at $6 billion. But, despite being one of the world’s largest producers of the commodity, Nigeria is said to produce inadequate grains to cater to the needs of its teeming local consumers.

However, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, maize imports into Nigeria doubled from 500,000 metric tonnes to one million metric tonnes between October 2019 and October 2020. Meanwhile, maize is one of the primary ingredients used in the production of feeds for birds in the poultry industry.

But concerns are rife about what poultry farmers call the imminent collapse of the poultry industry, despite its six to eight per cent contribution to the GDP, according to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. This is even as data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that growth Alarm bells over imminent collapse of poultry industry in the poultry industry contracted from 1.70 per cent in 2020 to 0.61 percent in 2022.

In a bid to increase local production, jobs and stimulate rapid economic recovery, the Federal Government had in 2020 banned the importation of maize. But owing to insecurity issues in the North, the local production of the commodity has been negatively impacted, leaving Nigeria with 400,000 metric tonnes of maize production shortfall, according to reports.

A 2020 circular by the by the Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN stated: “As part of efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) to increase local production, stimulate a rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase jobs which were lost as a result of the ongoing COVlD-19 pandemic, authorised dealers are hereby directed to discontinue the processing of Forms M for the importation of maize/corn with im- mediate effect.”

Recently, in a joint statement signed by the National President of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN),Chief Sunday Ezeobiora, and the Director-General of the association, Onallo Akpa, poultry farmers had said that the industry that contributes 25 per cent to the Agricultural Gross Domestic Products (AGDP) is being starved of maize which is an essential component in producing feeds for chicken, noting that the prohibitive prices of maize and the scarcity of the product are causing farmers to close down their poultry farms.

PAN said: “It will interest Nigerians to know that as part of the measures to ensure the food security of the nation through the supply of cheap protein to Nigerians, the poultry industry in the country has benefited from allocation of maize from the Strategic Food Reserve (SFR) of the Federal Government as well as the Strategic Maize Reserve (SMR) programme of the CBN anchored on the Accelerated Agriculture programmes of the CBN.

“In the current dispensation and scheme of things, the poultry industry is being frustrated by the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) and the SMR of the CBN whence it was allocated 40,000 metric tonnes of maize to assist poultry production in the country and in two weeks, they cancelled the allocation and stopped poultry farmers from lifting the maize on the conditions best known to them and thereby majorly contributing to the high prices of maize in the markets because of holding down their stocks of maize.”

‘Let our business breathe’

Should the government fail to address the problems besetting the poultry industry, poultry farmers have hinted that they may be left with the option of a mass protest that would disrupt movements and economic activities in the country. During a protest monitored by Sunday Telegraph in Ogun State last week, the Ogun State Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Idowu Asenuga, said the bad policies of the Nigerian government had crumbled the businesses of poultry farmers and left many with illnesses. “We’ve been engaging the government. In March, 2023, I was with the Minister of Agriculture in Abuja.

I also went to see the Vice President-elect, we went on Channels, TVC and Ogun State media houses, but we are not getting any result. And then, our businesses have been continuously impacted due to bad policies. “One of them is the naira redesign which brought us to our knees and our products were almost given to Nigerians for free. Our members were giving out eggs for free. Those that could not give out for free were selling at N800 and N1,000 pare crate. Just as we are trying to recover and put things behind us, subsidy came.

With the subsidy now, the price of maize has gone up. Somebody was calling me the other day saying that maize now sells for N700 per kilogramme. We are on borrowed funds, the bank interest is going up, the government is even telling us we have to increase salaries. When the average Nigerian doesn’t even have the purchasing power to buy the product we are selling. We are contributing six percent to the GDP. “A sector that is doing six per cent should be given a special status.

What we are asking for now is for the government to give the poultry sector a special status in the scheme of activities within the Nigerian economy. Then, we can both sit down and fashion out how to ensure that the industry does not go down. Nigeria is the largest egg producing country in Africa. That’s the only area we are doing well. “Are we going to allow that sector that makes the country proud go under? It doesn’t make any economic sense.

And if millions of Nigerians that are attached to that value chain lose their jobs, it is going to add to our unemployment problems, which is already high at almost 40 per cent. So, the government needs to come in very quickly before the situation degenerates because once we do this and there’s no response, maybe the next thing we have to do is to take to the streets and then block the roads until the government listens to us. But today, we are just calling on them peacefully.

But if this method fails, we might have to resort to other options because we borrowed money and our investment is at stake. Most of our members have health issues due to these bad policies from the government.” He lamented that poultry farmers were now endangered species owing to Nigeria’s deplorable security situation calling on the government to do the needful.

“The other challenge is insecurity. This year, two staff members of one of our members in Shiun, near Shagamu were killed. Today, as the state chairman, there is no month that I don’t get a call that there is kidnapping somewhere within the state. “So, our members are endangered species. We cannot be continuously subjected to this condition just because we want to provide food for Nigerians. In developed countries, farmers are kings, but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case. And then we are just saying that the government should do the needful and then give us security, give us input and let our business breathe.”

Cassava option debate

Following the hue and cry about the rising cost of maize, the Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI), Togunde Mumeen, said it was time farmers explored alternatives to maize, particularly cassava peels. “Research has gone into various alternatives in poultry production, especially the feed aspect in such a way that if maize that is a major source of energy in the feed is expensive, there are other alternatives to be explored like the usage of cassava peels.

Cassava peels can be used as an alternative to maize because the major issue with poultry feed is the price of maize. “There is equally a problem with protein content; some are soya and fish meals that are major additives being used to generate the protein for the feed. There are alternative ways of getting it done too. The only thing is that the government should show a high level of commitment and interest for these people to be able to have alternatives, just like getting raw materials and getting them ready to be used.

“And make sure that they have legislation. If there’s a legislation that a certain percentage of cassava peels should be used in poultry feed formulation, that way, we would have reduced the craze for forex. I think to a large extent, the government and people on the street should just do what is right in terms of seeking out an alternative and make sure it is being used for what needs to be done in terms of poultry feed formulation.

“See the way the price of bread is going up. And if there is an alternative way of having cassava inclusion into the wheat flour, even if it’s by 20 percent, it will reduce the cost of production. The legislation should be for feed millers that must put 10 percent or 20 percent of cassava peels in their formulation. We would not allow any that does not have the inclusion of cassava peels,” Mumeen told Sunday Telegraph.

Commenting, a poultry veterinarian and consultant, Dr Ishak Akintunde, said no crop could replace maize, noting that efforts to find an alternative in millet, cassava and other crops failed in the past. “Maize is a major component of poultry feed. In fact, it takes up to 50 per cent to 60 per cent of feeds.

So, for many years in the past, scientists and the stakeholders tried to look for an alternative. “They tried millet, cassava, guinea corn, et al, but none was at par with what maize could do. The only local solution is to make maize available in adequate quantity. Apart from poultry, all other people doing corn flakes, golden morn, et al also use it.” He added that it was unfortunate that maize is not given the attention it deserves by the government

Prices of eggs shoot up

As of May, this year, an egg retail trader in the Ofada area of Ogun State, Nike Aji- fowowe, said she sold a crate of eggs for N1,900 and N2,000, depending on the size, three months after she has a different story. “I don’t really know what’s going on. Just three months ago, I still sold one egg for N60, N70, today it’s from N100 to N120. I now sell a crate for N2,400 and N2,500. People are complaining about buying one egg for N120 but it’s not my fault. The price from the farm determines how I sell. I won’t start a business to lose money now.”

Reacting, a poultry farmer, Kunle Ayoola, said the marginal increase in the price of eggs was another pointer to why poultries are folding up. According to him, selling at N2,300, N2,400 does not still match the cost of input, noting that the ideal price from the farm should not be less than N3,500 per crate. “We are running at a loss because we don’t want to have a glut. If the eggs are left for two weeks, they would start getting bad. This is why poultry farmers are closing their business. The cost of input far exceeds the market price. And we are being careful because it’s a luxury commodity. It’s not like rice,” he said.

Fish farmers also cry

Just like poultry farmers, fish farmers la- ment how the cost of feeds has driven many out of business while a great number of those still in the business are already planning to quit. According to a fish farmer, Omosehin Steven, “what affects the poultry farmer also affects the fish farmer.” He added:” They employ workers, we employ workers. They are faced with security challenges; we are also faced with security challenges. Presently, the cost of fuel has tripled the cost of production, not even talking of the feeds.

Each time the exchange rate goes up, it affects our feeds. And the prices increase tremendously in the last one and a half years without coming down. “Like in January 2022, a bag of 2mm feed that we used for feeding fish was still at the rate of N9,000, that same feed, you will buy it for N22,000, N23,000, N29,000, depending on the brand.” On what he is doing to stay afloat, he said:’’ In my own farm now, I’ve moved from petrol to gas to reduce cost. The cost of petrol moved from N180 to N650 and N750 here in Abule Egba.

I’ve switched to gas and it has reduced the cost by 200 percent. A 12.5kg of gas will last me for 15 hours, 15 litres will last for eight hours. I’ve sacked four workers now, I used to have five workers but I’m left with just one now, if these costs were not there, I would still be able to manage them.

The cost of managing farms now is so high that anytime a farmer produces and sells, he discovers that he runs at a loss. The cost of feeds is killing. Another fish farmer who simply identified himself as Simon said many farmers had left the business because of the cost of feeds and that of epidemic preventive and curative drugs.

“Adding all these costs to the cost of production, the final consumers will find fault with the selling price when given. Nobody would like to do a business that, in place of gaining, one will be losing. This accounted for thousands of poultry and fishery businesses closing down. “You may ask, if so, why are you still in business? For me the answer is simple. What keeps me going in the aquatic business is simply the passion I have for it and not the monetary aspect of it,”

Anchors Borrowers’ Scheme worsens maize crisis

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, poultry consultant and veterinarian, Dr. Ishaq Akintunde said he gathered that one of reasons Nigeria was not meeting local demands for maize may be connected with alleged shift of attention from maize to rice owing to the incentives attached to the Anchors Borrowers’ Scheme. “This is because of the Anchors Borrowers’ Scheme and the incentives, maize farmers have shifted attention to rice.

The only local solution is to increase our productivity by declaring a state of emergency on maize production the same way we did for rice some years ago and make incentives available in abundant quantity for people to grow maize. When we have this thing in abundant quantity, we won’t have this scarcity.

“Maize sold for about N180 per kilogramme in January, now it’s above N500 per kilogramme and it’s supposed to constitute 60 per cent of the feeds without an alternative. If it’s a commodity that has an alternative, we can go for it. But there’s no alternative, we just need government to bring up policies that can improve maize production.” He urged the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO)’ to continue to do research till there is a viable commercialized alternative, stating that Nigeria can try other grains and study other countries to see what they are doing differently with a view to localizing it.