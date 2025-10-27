Alapini Oosa Finally Meets Seyi Tinubu After Earlier Complaints Of Neglect

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ganiyu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini Oosa, has finally met Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, months after he publicly expressed disappointment over being neglected despite his support for the President during the 2023 general elections.

Alapini Oosa had earlier gone viral in a video where he lamented not being appreciated for his efforts in mobilizing support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu during the 2023 election.

In the emotional clip, the actor recounted how he campaigned vigorously for the ruling party but had received no recognition or assistance since the election.

The meeting between Seyi Tinubu and the actor reportedly took place in Lagos, with Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun Williams also present.

Videos and photos from the meeting have since surfaced online, showing cheerful moments between the trio.

In mid-2024, Alapini Oosa’s video message attracted massive attention, as he passionately called on the Tinubu family and APC stakeholders to remember those who worked tirelessly for the party’s electoral victory.

His statement divided public opinion as some saw it as a sincere plea from a veteran struggling to make ends meet, while others criticised what they termed an expectation of political patronage.

Popular actress Fathia Balogun Williams was also seen interacting warmly with Seyi Tinubu during the meeting.