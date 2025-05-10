Alao-akala’s Daughter: My Father Died Shortly After Eating His Favourite Amala Meal

Share

…says ‘late IGP Adewusi had strong influence on my dad’

While alive, the late Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala was a man who meant many things to different people depending on where you stood with him. One thing you couldn’t take away from him was his sense of flamboyance and public spiritedness. One of his daughters, Olamide Alao-Akala, in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO took us through his life and times: Excerpts:

What are you to Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala?

I am his beloved daughter, and he had a profound influence on my life. For instance, my passion for farming was ignited by him. At a time, he asked me to help oversee activities on the family farm, and that was where it all began. I developed a deep interest in agriculture, and, over time, I told him I wanted to buy my own farmland and start something independently. Initially, he wasn’t pleased; he wanted me to focus solely on managing the family farm. But I explained that I could do both, and eventually, he agreed.

He even accompanied me for the negotiation of my very first farmland a 5,000 acre piece. We went to the seller’s house, Justice Atilade Ojo, and my father, in his usual humility, prostrated before him and pleaded to accept my offer. Baba looked at him and said, “Bayo, with all you’ve done for the people of Ogbomoso, I can’t say no to you.” And that was how the deal was sealed. So, to answer your question, AKA, as we fondly called him, was not just my father he was my best friend and my greatest supporter.

As a daughter, what kind of father was the late Chief Alao-Akala to you and your other siblings?

He was a very present father, despite his busy schedule. While I was at FGGC Oyo, every classmate of mine knew him because he would often come to school, not just on visiting days, but at random times just to check on me and my sister. A classmate could be coming from the admin block and casually say, “Olamide, your dad is at admin.”

What kind of husband was he to his wife/wives?

He wasn’t a perfect man, but he gave his best to the two wives he had.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such?

What do you expect from a policeman? He was definitely a disciplinarian. He instilled a lot of values in us that still guide me today. He was never late to anything. He didn’t just preach discipline, he lived it.

What would anyone do to make him angry?

There were quite a number of things that could upset him. He couldn’t stand lies and stealing, those two were top on his list. He also disliked lateness, especially to events or the airport. But even when he got angry, it didn’t last. He had an incredible ability to forgive, which is a quality I believe I inherited from him.

Was there any occasion that he had to wield the stick against you or any of your siblings?

Never! There was never any time such happened to me.

Let’s take a look at his private life, when did he wake up in the morning and what were the first things he did in the morning?

I think they gave them a kind of training in the police that never leave them. My dad would be awake by 7 a.m. and ready to start the day. He was always the first to get ready for church. During his active years, he’d prepare for work first thing in the morning. After retirement, he’d go to the gym in the house and begin his day from there.

At what time did you get to see him in the morning and when did he eat his breakfast?

As a child, I saw him every morning before going to school, except during periods when he was transferred out of Lagos. Even after he left the force, I still saw him every morning. Sometimes I’d help him pick the shoes or wristwatch to wear.

Could you recollect his favourite meal or can it be concluded that as an Ogbomosho man, Amala was his favorite meal?

You are absolutely right. Amala was definitely his favourite meal, and coincidentally, it was the last meal he had before he passed.

Your house would have been a lot busy when he was alive; could you recollect those that usually visited him at home?

A lot of people visited him, at different times and stages of his life. Those were actually very interesting times.

Who were his friends who came to visit him at home?

He maintained close friendships with people from his childhood. They were the ones who visited the most. I believe he preferred those friendships because they felt genuine and weren’t transactional.

Did he tell you the circumstances that prompted him to join the police force?

Yes, he did. It was a decision he made out of passion. Baba Adewusi later became a major influence in his career, but not in the initial choice to join the force.

Many people are of the opinion that he was close to a former Inspector General of Police, the late Chief Sunday Adewusi; could it be said that Adewusi influenced his choice of career?

Baba Adewusi was his godfather and someone he deeply admired. While Baba had a strong influence on his career progression, the decision to join the police was his own.

Your father came to limelight when he was elected the chairman of a local government in Ogbomoso, what prompted his foray into partisan politics?

My father had always been a man of the people even as a policeman. I lost count of the number of people who came all the way to Lagos just to seek his help, many of whom had never even met him before. They were told, “If you go to Iponri and tell him you’re from Ogbomoso, he will help you.” So, when he left the force, his desire to bring meaningful change to Ogbomoso and its people pushed him into politics, and the people welcomed him.

What did you see of his relationship with the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu and the circumstances that threw him up as the deputy governor to Chief Rashidi Ladoja?

It was a father-and-son type of relationship, one I don’t even think Baba Adedibu expected. But my father was lovable, humble, and loyal. Those qualities naturally endeared him to people.

One noticeable event during the governorship of Ladoja was his impeachment by the State House of Assembly; can you recollect the sequence of events that you saw?

I was actually out of town when it happened. I was in university, in class, when my lecturer said, “Olamide, have you heard the news from Oyo State?” That was how I found out.

Your father was subsequently elected governor of Oyo State, were you with him at the Government House and what did you see of his government?

Yes, I lived with him at the Government House. It honestly didn’t feel any different from our own home. We kept our usual routines. Even when he brought work home, we’d sit in the office with him, just gisting. I think that helped him unwind. The only difference was the number of visitors.

How did your father take his loss to the late Chief Abiola Ajimobi?

That’s politics! You can’t win every time. He understood that.

Why do you think he is well loved in Ogbomoso land?

Because the love he gave his people was genuine and they simply returned it back to him in kind.

When was the last time you saw him and what was the occasion like?

I last saw him on January 2, 2022. I was driving through Bodija when I saw his car heading home from Ogbomoso. I quickly turned and followed him. I parked behind him in the compound, walked up to the car, and gave him a hug. He asked about my mum’s birthday plans for January 15. We talked briefly, and he left for Lagos to catch a flight to Abuja. He didn’t even get down from the car because he was just dropping off my stepmum.

Where were you when he passed away and what was your immediate reaction?

I was in Ibadan, preparing for my mum’s 70th birthday. I had spoken to him just two days earlier. He told me he would be in Ogbomoso on the 11th and in Ibadan on the 12th. It was a devastating moment, one I never want to relive. I miss him every single day.

Are you satisfied with efforts to immortalise him and if you are not, in what better way do you think he should be immortalised?

Everywhere I go, people speak of his kindness, and for me, that is true immortalisation. He lives on in the hearts of many.

