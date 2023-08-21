Alake’s Appointment Will Boost Economy Growth In Ekiti – Group

On Monday, the Ekiti Advancement and Development Committee of Friends joined a host of others to congratulate Mr Dele Alake as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, saying his appointment will advance the state’s economy and development.

Former Deputy Governor, Abiodun Aluko and former Commissioner, Taiwo Esan, who served as the group’s President and Secretary respectively, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the appointment acknowledging that it was a wise choice given the state’s rich solid mineral deposits.

In a statement titled, “Thank you, Mr President, for Alake’s appointment, portfolio”, the group said, “We want to commend Mr President, Bola Tinubu, for appointing Mr Dele Alake, an industrious Ekiti State indigene, as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

“Mr Alake has held political positions in the past and he performed excellently well. The ministry he has been assigned to by President Tinubu has a big role to play in a place where Ekiti State needs development.

“Ekiti State is one of the states in Nigeria that is very rich in solid minerals and we believe Alake’s appointment will advance Ekiti State economically in terms of physical and human capital development”.

The group also hailed Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, “for his support and we are sure that with the two of them on the same page, Ekiti State is on the way to greater heights.

“We congratulate all Ekiti citizens. We know that Dele Alake has paid his dues as a thoroughbred Ekiti man and he has the love of Ekiti State. He had participated in so many developmental activities in the past. So, his appointment is a very welcome development,” they said.